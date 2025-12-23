403
Macron Confirms Backing Denmark, Greenland’s Sovereignty
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his nation’s commitment to defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland.
Recalling his trip to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, last June, Macron emphasized that Greenland “belongs to its people,” while Denmark “is its guarantor.”
“I associate my voice with that of Europeans to express our full solidarity,” he declared on the US social media platform X.
Macron further stressed that France remains dedicated to upholding international law and supporting European partners in protecting territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry would take on the role of US special envoy to Greenland.
Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Landry understands "how essential Greenland is" for US national security and will actively promote America’s interests to safeguard allies and the broader international community.
