Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Macron Confirms Backing Denmark, Greenland’s Sovereignty

Macron Confirms Backing Denmark, Greenland’s Sovereignty


2025-12-23 06:42:06
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his nation’s commitment to defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland.

Recalling his trip to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, last June, Macron emphasized that Greenland “belongs to its people,” while Denmark “is its guarantor.”

“I associate my voice with that of Europeans to express our full solidarity,” he declared on the US social media platform X.

Macron further stressed that France remains dedicated to upholding international law and supporting European partners in protecting territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry would take on the role of US special envoy to Greenland.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Landry understands "how essential Greenland is" for US national security and will actively promote America’s interests to safeguard allies and the broader international community.

MENAFN23122025000045017167ID1110516631



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search