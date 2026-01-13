Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US State Department Urges Its Citizens To Leave Iran

US State Department Urges Its Citizens To Leave Iran


2026-01-13 12:04:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The US State Department has urged its citizens to leave Iran amid mass protests, internet restrictions and disruptions to public transportation, the US Embassy in Iran said on its website, Trend reports.

According to the information, US citizens are advised to plan alternative means of communication and, if possible, leave the country through land borders with Armenia, Türkiye or Turkmenistan.

The US State Department urges citizens to find safe places and stock up on water, medicine, and other essential items if they are unable to leave Iran.

US citizens with dual citizenship are advised to use Iranian passports for travel, as Tehran does not recognize their US citizenship.

MENAFN13012026000187011040ID1110590170



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search