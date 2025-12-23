Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexican Navy Aircraft Crashes Near Galveston

2025-12-23 04:06:40
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Mexican Navy confirmed that one of its planes went down near Galveston, Texas, during a medical mission that ended in tragedy.

Authorities reported that five individuals lost their lives, while two survived without injuries. One more person remains missing.

The Navy stated that the aircraft — a King Air ANX-1209 — was carrying eight passengers, including a minor, when it crashed. The mission involved transporting four naval officers and four civilians in collaboration with the Michou y Mau Foundation, a nonprofit group dedicated to supporting children suffering from severe burns.

Sadly, the young patient being transferred for medical treatment was among those who died.

Rescue efforts were conducted by the US Coast Guard, which discovered the wreckage in the ocean.

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences in a statement shared on the US social media platform X, noting that the Consulate General in Houston had reached out to local authorities to assist the families of the victims.

Local reports indicated that the aircraft was attempting to land when the accident occurred, amid heavy fog that had blanketed parts of Texas.

