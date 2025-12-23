403
Austrian coalition party faces criticism over anti-Muslim post
(MENAFN) The Austrian People’s Party (OVP), part of the ruling coalition, sparked criticism after posting on social media that “two-thirds of people find it difficult to live alongside Muslims.”
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer of the Social Democratic Party (SPO) apologized to Muslim communities, especially Austrians of Bosnian descent. “Austrians of Bosnian origin have for decades worked in hospitals, trade and industry and are an integral part of this country,” he said.
“I apologize. This is not who we are.”
NEOS politician Yannick Shetty called the post “fundamentally wrong and politically clumsy,” warning that portraying all Muslims as “suspect” fuels social divisions. Green Party leader Leonore Gewessler described the message as “shameful” and inappropriate for the chancellor’s party, noting that long-standing contributors to society were unfairly targeted.
