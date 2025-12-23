403
Australian activist links Gaza support to embracing Islam
(MENAFN) Australian pro-Palestine campaigner Robert Martin, who recently embraced Islam, shared that his faith journey and advocacy for Palestinian rights have been deeply shaped by years of activism and his experience aboard the Freedom Flotilla, a mission challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza.
Martin explained that his commitment to the Palestinian cause began years ago after forming a friendship with a Palestinian, although he initially doubted accounts of Israeli actions due to what he described as trust in Western media and government narratives.
He said participating in the Freedom Flotilla in October provided him with firsthand exposure to the hardships Palestinians face under Israeli control. According to Martin, Israeli forces surrounded the flotilla with dozens of boats, seized the vessel, and escorted it to the port of Ashdod.
Martin recounted that he and other activists were detained by Israeli forces, describing the encounter as aggressive and intimidating. He detailed facing heavily armed personnel and undergoing physical, sexual, and psychological abuse during detention. “They were strip-searched multiple times, which Martin said was carried out mockingly, adding that the experience offered only a limited glimpse of what Palestinians endure daily.”
Although he held an Australian passport, Martin noted he received no special treatment: “I had a white passport and a white name, backed by Australia, so I should have been treated okay. Was I treated okay? Definitely not.” He criticized the Australian government for failing to intervene, attributing inaction to fear of Israel, and said consular staff confirmed Israel’s approach operates outside international norms.
Martin revealed he has been close to Muslims for roughly 15 years and has found the experiences overwhelmingly positive. “Every single one of them a beautiful person. Every single one about peace,” he said, noting that all supported Palestinian liberation without endorsing violence.
He first encountered the Quran a decade ago and found it profoundly impactful. Through recent study and lessons, he felt increasingly drawn to Islam and ultimately converted. “When you get the meaning of the book, when you get the meaning of the Quran, when you understand its beauty, when you understand its flexibility and opening and welcoming to everybody, I'm surprised not everyone is a Muslim,” he said.
Martin stressed his commitment to speaking publicly about both Islam and Palestine, asserting that silence was no longer an option following what he witnessed. He emphasized the global support for Palestine and concluded: “Free Palestine.”
