Volunteer Opportunity: Website Developer & Designer – Volunteer Program for the Roman Catholic Church in Africa’s Communications Volunteer Programme
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) ACCRA, Ghana, December 22, 2025/ -- As part of the voluntary communications programme managed pro bono by APO Group () to support the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, we are seeking an exper enced Website Developer & Designer.
Location: Remote (Europe or Africa)
Type: Commitment: 2 ays per week, for at least 6 m ths
About t e Role
The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), the governing body of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, is inviting applications for a Website Developer & Designer to strengthen and enhance its digital presence.
This is a hands-on, execution-driven volunteer role focused on the design, development, and ongoing maintenance ’f SECAM’s websites and digital platforms. While content will be provided by other team members, the position centres on ensuring technical implementation, smooth functionality, consistent and professional design aligned ’ith SECAM’s brand standards, user-friendly navigation, and strong site performance.
We are seeking a dedicated individual who can work independently on clearly defined tasks, follow established brand guidelines and UX best practices, and collaborate effectively with content creators, communications teams, and project stakeholders. This role offers the opportunity to make a meaningful impact by s’aping SECAM’s digital presence and ensuring its platforms remain accessible, engaging, and reliable.
This role is part of the pro bono volunteer programme facilitated by APO Group ( opa.com). Learn more about the initiative: SECAM Africa Newsroom (
The programme operates within European and African time zones. For this reason, applications are only open to candidates based in these regions.
As a Website Developer & Designer, you will:
•Develop and launch websites, landing pages, and enhancements based on provided requirements.
•Implement responsive, cross-browser compatible designs.
•Customise CMS themes, templates, and components.
•Translate design mock-ups and supplied content into functional, high-quality web pages
Website Administration & Maintenance
•Apply SECAM brand guidelines to ensure visual consistency and professional design quality.
•Ensure strong usability, accessibility, and clear visual hierarchy.
•Maintain reusable templates and design components.
•Collaborate with content owners to ensure layouts support communication objectives.
Performance, SEO & Accessibility
•Implement technical SEO best practices and page-level optimizations.
•Optimise site speed, performance, and responsiveness.
•Apply accessibility standards (WCAG) and usability best practices.
•Support analytics, tracking, and performance monitoring where required.
Collaboration & Process
•Work closely with content creators, communications leads, and project managers.
•Provide practical input on technical feasibility and timelines.
•Document site structures, updates, and maintenance processes.
Required Skills & Experience
•3–5 years of professional experien e in website development and web design.
•Strong working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
•Experience with at least one CMS platform ( .g. WordPress, Webflow, Drupal).
•Proficiency with design tools su h as Figma, Adobe XD, or similar.
•Solid understanding of responsive design and UX/UI principles.
•Familiarity with hosting environments, DNS, and deployment workflows.
•Strong communication skills in English (French or Portuguese is an advantage).
Nice-to-Have
•Experience with modern frameworks or libraries (React, Vue, etc.).
•Basic back-end knowledge (PHP, Node.js, or similar).
•Experience with e-commerce or membership-based websites.
•Version control experience (Git).
Requi ements
•3–5 years of professional xperience in website development and web design.
•Strong working k owledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
•Experience with at least one CMS pl tform (e.g. WordPress, Webflow, Drupal).
•Proficiency with design ools such as Figma, Adobe XD, or similar.
•Solid understanding of responsive design and UX/UI principles.
•Familiarity with hosting environments, DNS, and deployment workflows.
•Strong communication skills in English (French or Portuguese is an advantage).
•The opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the mission of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa.
•Hands-on experience supporting international digital platforms in a mission-driven context.
•A multicultural, collaborative, and purpose-driven volunteer environment.
•The chance to strengthen your CV and expand your international professional network.
This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the Church’s noble mission, while also enhancing your professional experience, strengthening your CV, and broadening your international networ .
