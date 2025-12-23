403
EU Voices Support for Denmark After U.S. Greenland Envoy Appointment
(MENAFN) The European Union issued a forceful declaration of support for Denmark and Greenland on Monday after Washington announced the appointment of a dedicated envoy to the Arctic territory, intensifying tensions over sovereignty and territorial boundaries.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas delivered an unambiguous message via the X platform operated by the US social media corporation, stating: "We continue to stand in solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark. Any changes to that status are for Greenlanders and Danes alone to decide."
Kallas escalated her statement with explicit expectations for American conduct: "We expect all our partners to respect their sovereignty and territorial integrity and to abide by their international commitments, enshrined inter alia in the United Nations Charter and the North Atlantic Treaty."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reinforced the position, emphasizing Arctic security as central to EU strategic interests.
"Arctic security remains a key priority for the European Union, and one in which we seek to work with allies and partners," von der Leyen declared.
"Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. These principles are essential not only for the European Union, but for nations around the world," she wrote on X.
"We stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," she concluded.
The diplomatic flashpoint emerged after US President Donald Trump designated Jeff Landry, Louisiana's governor, as America's special envoy to Greenland.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that Landry recognizes "how essential Greenland is" for US national security and will strongly advance the country's interests to ensure the safety of allies and the wider world.
The autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty has captured American strategic attention due to its commanding Arctic position and enormous mineral wealth.
Trump has previously characterized Greenland acquisition as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening it to a "large real estate deal."
Both Danish and Greenlandic authorities have categorically dismissed any territorial sale proposals, firmly reasserting Denmark's sovereign control over the island.
