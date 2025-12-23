403
Italy Slaps USD115M Fine on Apple
(MENAFN) Italy's competition watchdog has imposed a €98.6 million ($115 million) penalty on Apple for allegedly exploiting its commanding position within the mobile application marketplace through restrictive practices.
The AGCM, Italy's competition authority, determined that Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework stifled competition by enforcing inequitable conditions on third-party application developers.
The ATT regulations, launched in 2021, mandate developers secure explicit user authorization before collecting and linking data for advertising objectives.
Investigators discovered Apple's execution compelled developers to seek authorization twice for identical purposes, a methodology failing to satisfy privacy legislation standards.
The authority identified this "double consent" mechanism as detrimental to developers, advertisers, and advertising infrastructure, constraining the data collection and utilization crucial for personalized advertising delivery.
"The terms of the ATT policy are imposed unilaterally and harm the interests of Apple's commercial partners," the authority declared. Officials further stated the policy is "disproportionate" to the corporation's declared privacy goals, noting Apple could have delivered equivalent user safeguards through a single-step authorization procedure.
The investigation, executed alongside the European Commission, additional national competition regulators, and the Italian Data Protection Authority, established that Apple maintains a "super-dominant" position in the marketplace for platforms delivering applications to iOS device users.
Competition officials determined the technology giant violated Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, legislation prohibiting exploitation of dominant market standing.
Apple, which distributes applications internationally via its App Store infrastructure, has consistently championed the ATT framework as essential protection for user privacy rights.
