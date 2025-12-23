Neelam Kothari Soni Celebrates Daughter's Birthday: And Just Like That My Baby Girl Turns 13

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Neelam Kothari Soni's daughter Ahana Soni turned 13, and the proud mother shared a heartfelt note for her.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared two pictures from the intimate birthday celebration of her daughter Ahana.

She wrote:“And just like that my baby girl turns 13. Mama loves you too much. Wishing you happiness always.”

Neelam married actor Samir Soni in 2011. In 2013, they adopted a daughter and named her Ahana.

Neelam made her debut with the film Jawaani. She gained popularity from her role in Ilzaam opposite debutant Govinda. She made a very popular pairing with Govinda and they starred together in 14 movies.

The bigger hits amongst them include Love 86, Khudgarz, Hatya and Taaqatwar. She gave five hits with Chunkey Pandey, which includes Aag Hi Aag, Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Mitti Aur Sona and Ghar Ka Chiraag. She has also worked in the Bengali film Badnam with Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Neelam has also appeared in the popular Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where she played herself as a VJ and the ensemble family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain. Her last film was the much-delayed Kasam opposite Chunky Pandey.

In recent years, she has appeared alongside Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh in three seasons of the reality television series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that streamed on Netflix.

After quitting films temporarily in 2001, she ventured into jewelry designing and started out commercially on her own under the name.

On the acting front, she was seen in the series Made In Heaven, which chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven.

Neelam was also seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood as herself. The show features Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

The series, which marked the debut of Aryan Khan as a director, follows Aasmaan Singh, an actor from Delhi, whose successful debut under producer Freddy Sodawallah leads to a role opposite Karishma Talvar in a film by Karan Johar.