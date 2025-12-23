Newpage Expands Footprint With New Chennai Center, Bangalore Expansion, And Bristol Office In 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 21, 2025 1:26 pm - Newpage Solutions has announced expansion of its global delivery footprint with the launch of a new Chennai Newton Center, the expansion of its Bangalore Einstein Center, and plans to open a new office in Bristol in 2026.

Newpage Solutions, a global technology partner for life sciences and regulated industries, has announced a major expansion of its global delivery footprint with the launch of a new Chennai Newton Center, the expansion of its Bangalore Einstein Center, and plans to open a new office in Bristol in 2026.

The expansion reflects growing demand from pharmaceutical, healthcare, and enterprise clients for scalable, compliant, and high-quality technology delivery across AI, Salesforce, Adobe, cloud engineering, and data platforms.

Why Newpage Is Expanding Its Global Presence

As global enterprises accelerate digital transformation, they are increasingly seeking partners who can provide Dedicated and contract staffing at speed, Offshore Development Centers (ODCs) and Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Managed delivery teams (time & material or milestone-based) with outcome-based accountability.

Newpage's geographic expansion is designed to meet this demand while maintaining high standards of compliance, quality, and continuity. These centers offer strong expertise across AI, data, cloud, DevOps, QA, Salesforce, Adobe, and full-stack engineering.

Each delivery model is designed to balance speed, flexibility, compliance, and cost efficiency-especially critical for life sciences, healthcare, biotechnology, and other regulated enterprises.

Chennai Newton Center: Scaling Specialized Talent

The newly launched Newton Center strengthens Newpage's delivery capabilities in:

Salesforce and Veeva implementations

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) and front-end engineering

Data engineering, analytics, and AI enablement

QA and test automation

Chennai's strong engineering ecosystem enables Newpage to rapidly scale short-term and long-term contract staffing as well as dedicated delivery pods for global clients.

Bangalore Einstein Center: Expanded Capacity for AI and Platform Engineering

Newpage has also expanded its Einstein Center increasing capacity to support:

AI and GenAI platforms

Data and cloud-native architectures

DevOps, CI/CD, and QA automation

Enterprise CRM and Martech ecosystems

The expanded center supports Newpage's growing work in AI-driven testing automation, agent-based workflows, marketing analytics, and enterprise platform modernization.

Bristol Office Planned for 2026: Strengthening Client Proximity

Looking ahead, Newpage plans to open a Bristol office in 2026, reinforcing its commitment to clients across the UK and Europe.

The Bristol presence will focus on:

Driving thought leadership and solution design for enterprise technology leaders in the UK

Client engagement and solution advisory on digital transformation initiatives

GCC and ODC oversight and collaboration with global delivery teams on behalf of European enterprises

This expansion ensures closer alignment with regional business needs while leveraging Newpage's global engineering scale.

Technology Capabilities Backing the Expansion

Newpage's geographic growth is anchored in deep technical capabilities, including:

AI, GenAI, and data engineering

Salesforce, Veeva, and CRM ecosystems

Adobe Experience Manager and front-end platforms

Cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP)

Newpage delivers end-to-end engineering excellence in DevOps, CI/CD pipelines, and QA automation to accelerate reliable software delivery for global clients. These capabilities enable clients to build, scale, and modernize digital platforms with confidence.

A Global Partner Built for Scale and Accountability

With teams across multiple countries and experience delivering 200+ projects in 27+ markets, Newpage continues to position itself as a reliable partner for enterprises seeking sustainable growth, predictable delivery, and long-term technology ownership.

The expansion of the Chennai and Bangalore centers-and the upcoming Bristol office-signals Newpage's commitment to supporting global clients wherever they operate.

About Newpage Solutions (India)

Newpage is a global digital engineering and AI services partner for life sciences, healthcare, and regulated industries, with a strong delivery presence across India, including Bangalore and Chennai. Newpage helps global enterprises scale faster through dedicated staffing, offshore development centers (ODCs), and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) built for long-term success.

With deep expertise in Salesforce, Adobe Experience Cloud, AI & data platforms, cloud-native engineering, DevOps, QA automation, and front-end technologies, Newpage enables pharmaceutical, biotech, MedTech, and healthcare organizations to build compliant, scalable, and high-performance digital platforms.

India serves as Newpage's core engineering and innovation hub, supporting global clients through flexible engagement models-contract staffing, managed teams, and outcome-driven delivery. With teams experienced in regulated environments and enterprise-grade delivery, Newpage helps organizations reduce time-to-market while maintaining quality, security, and compliance.

