Israeli Occupation Commits 875 Ceasefire Violations: Gaza Government Media Office

Gaza: The Government Media Office in Gaza Strip reported that Israeli occupation forces have committed 875 violations of the ceasefire and truce agreement over 73 days, resulting in the deaths of 411 Palestinians and injuries to 1,112 others, in addition to 45 recorded arrests.

The office stated in a release on Monday that the occupation has continued to carry out serious and systematic violations since the ceasefire came into effect on 10 October 2025, constituting a clear breach of the agreement and its attached humanitarian protocol.

The statement emphasized that these violations represent a blatant breach of international humanitarian law, a deliberate undermining of the truce, and an attempt to nullify the agreement's humanitarian content.

It detailed that the violations included 265 direct shootings at civilians, 49 incursions by military vehicles into residential areas, 421 attacks and bombardments targeting civilians and their homes, and 150 incidents of demolition and destruction of homes, institutions, and civilian buildings.