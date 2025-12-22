Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Occupation Commits 875 Ceasefire Violations: Gaza Government Media Office

Israeli Occupation Commits 875 Ceasefire Violations: Gaza Government Media Office


2025-12-22 07:12:44
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Government Media Office in Gaza Strip reported that Israeli occupation forces have committed 875 violations of the ceasefire and truce agreement over 73 days, resulting in the deaths of 411 Palestinians and injuries to 1,112 others, in addition to 45 recorded arrests.

The office stated in a release on Monday that the occupation has continued to carry out serious and systematic violations since the ceasefire came into effect on 10 October 2025, constituting a clear breach of the agreement and its attached humanitarian protocol.

The statement emphasized that these violations represent a blatant breach of international humanitarian law, a deliberate undermining of the truce, and an attempt to nullify the agreement's humanitarian content.

It detailed that the violations included 265 direct shootings at civilians, 49 incursions by military vehicles into residential areas, 421 attacks and bombardments targeting civilians and their homes, and 150 incidents of demolition and destruction of homes, institutions, and civilian buildings.

MENAFN22122025000063011010ID1110514608



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search