Hyundai Motor To Debut Humanoid Robot At CES 2026

Hyundai Motor Group announced on Monday that it will present its artificial intelligence (AI) robotics strategy at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, where it will also debut its next-generation humanoid robot, Atlas, developed by its U.S. subsidiary Boston Dynamics, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

The group will host a keynote presentation on January 5 (local time) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas under the theme“Partnering Human Progress: AI Robotics, from the Lab to Life.”

The session will showcase live demonstrations of advanced AI-driven robotics technologies, highlight new approaches to human–robot collaboration, and outline Hyundai Motor Group's plans to build an integrated, group-wide AI robotics ecosystem. The company aims to demonstrate how robotics can move beyond research labs and become an integral part of everyday life and industrial operations.

A major highlight of the keynote will be the on-stage debut of Atlas. According to the group, the humanoid robot will serve as a tangible example of how its AI robotics technologies can be deployed in real-world environments, from manufacturing floors to logistics and potentially even public spaces.

Hyundai Motor Group will also present its vision for applying robotics within its software-defined factory concept. By tightly integrating robotics, AI, and software in manufacturing processes, the group aims to transform its production systems and position itself as a comprehensive provider of AI-based manufacturing and automation solutions.

Industry observers note that Hyundai's growing investment in robotics reflects a broader shift among automakers toward becoming mobility and technology companies, with AI and automation playing a central role in future competitiveness.