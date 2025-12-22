Public Backs CCPO Dr Mian Saeed's Uncompromising Crackdown On Land Mafia In Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The decisive action launched by Peshawar's police chief, Dr Mian Saeed, against land-grabbing groups and extortionists is drawing widespread attention and praise across social media and public circles.

Citizens are repeatedly demanding that there should be no leniency in these operations and that the pace be further accelerated with each passing day to ensure the complete elimination of criminal elements from Peshawar.

Reaction on Social Media:

On Facebook, currently one of the most widely used social media platforms, posts featuring pictures, statements and bold initiatives of CCPO Dr Mian Saeed are being shared extensively.

Some users are highlighting his achievements on their pages, while others are posting messages such as,“Move forward, we are with you.” Several posts stress that accountability must be across the board and that no one should be given any concession.

After Facebook, news and videos related to Dr Mian Saeed are also being rapidly shared on WhatsApp, an app used by millions. Discussions continue in various WhatsApp groups regarding actions taken against the land mafia and extortionists, while users on Instagram are also praising the steps taken by the Peshawar police chief.

Public Opinion:

Mudassar Ahmed said that when Dr Mian Saeed initially assumed charge, he issued a clear warning to extortionists and land-grabbing groups, but it was not taken seriously. However, after actions were taken against the Adam Khan group and later the Lali group, fear spread among criminal elements, and a clear difference became evident between previous officers and Dr Mian Saeed. According to him, these actions truly reflect the voice of Peshawar's citizens.

Ahmed Jan said that if criminal elements are eliminated from Peshawar, it would be a great service by Dr Mian Saeed to the city.

He noted that for the first time, a police officer has taken action against criminal groups in such a manner, and implementing the lists issued by the police is the need of the hour.

Mohammad Aslam, head of the Rah-e-Aman Party, said that Dr Mian Saeed is an angel in human form. He described the campaign launched by Dr Mian Saeed as nothing short of a jihad.

He assured that not only the people of Peshawar but the entire province stand shoulder to shoulder with him, adding that the goodwill Dr Mian Saeed has earned in just a few months is something very few police officers achieve.