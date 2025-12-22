Ahead Of New Year 2026, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Leads A Global Meditation For Peace And Unity

Participants around the world gathered both online and in local communities for a global live meditation session led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. This observance follows the United Nations General Assembly's resolution adopted in December 2024, designating 21 December each year as World Meditation Day to highlight meditation's contribution to mental, emotional and social well being.

Building on the momentum of the inaugural global meditation on 21 December 2024, millions of participants joined across continents in a widely streamed session. This year's meditation offered a shared moment of reflection and inner calm for participants worldwide. The global livestream was made accessible through major online platforms, allowing individuals, groups and meditation communities to join in real time. Across continents, participants focused collectively on stillness, breath awareness and present moment attention, creating a sense of shared intention despite ongoing global stresses. While detailed participation figures for 2025 are still being compiled, early responses indicate millions of people engaging and reflecting continued global interest in meditation as a practical tool for balance and well-being as the new calendar year approaches.

Meditation guided by Gurudev centered on the timeless purpose of inner exploration and unity. These themes resonated with audiences across diverse backgrounds. In his address during the session, Gurudev reflected on the deeper purpose of meditation,“What we fill our minds with is a matter of philosophy. But meditation takes us beyond content, to that space of unity that is within all of us. There may be many techniques but the goal of all of them is the same to arrive at a unified field of tranquility, that oneness which binds everyone.”

This insight highlights how meditation transcends individual practice, fostering a sense of shared connection and harmony. The session reinforced that the practice is accessible, non-sectarian and universally relevant. It applies in personal, educational, healthcare or community settings alike.

World Meditation Day has increasingly become a platform for individuals, educational institutions, healthcare practitioners and civil society groups to explore meditation as a supportive practice for well-being. The event was observed in conjunction with United Nations engagements around mental health, resilience and peacebuilding, underlining how inner calm can contribute meaningfully to societal and global harmony.

As the world steps into the New Year 2026, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reaffirmed the significance of shared mindfulness practices by leading a global meditation session on World Meditation Day. By bringing individuals together in simultaneous intention and awareness, the event underscored a collective aspiration for inner stability and connectedness. Such practices complement efforts toward outer peace and cooperation, reminding participants everywhere that inner harmony can serve as a steady foundation for collective well-being in the year ahead.