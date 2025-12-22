Golf Stars Shine: Mcilroy, Fleetwood Lead Khaleej Times Awards 2025

With the professional golf season on a short break, This Week in Golf takes a festive pause to reflect on 2025 with our very own Khaleej Times Golf Awards of the Year. While no physical trophies are awarded, these accolades recognize the achievements and impact of players, tours, venues, and initiatives that have shaped the sport over the past 12 months.

Player of the Year 2025: Rory McIlroy

Who else could take this honour but Rory McIlroy? What a stellar year it has been for the Northern Irishman, highlighted by his Masters win and the completion of his career Grand Slam – only the sixth golfer in history to achieve this feat.

McIlroy also secured his seventh Race to Dubai title and added Ryder Cup glory on US soil, further cementing his status as a leader of Team Europe. Comfortable in the legacy he's building, Rory is undeniably a global golfer and one of the most respected figures of his generation.

It was a rightful honour to see him pick up the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award – the accolades just keep coming.

And for golf fans in the UAE, we are incredibly lucky: Rory will be teeing off at both the Dubai Invitational and the HERO Dubai Desert Classic next month, bringing world-class excitement to our fairways.

New Golf Initiative of 2025: MENA Golf Tour

After a few years on pause, it's fantastic to see the MENA Golf Tour back in action. Providing playing opportunities and pathways for aspiring golfers – and those who've faced challenges along the way – is the lifeblood of modern golf.

The tour now features Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points and $100,000 prize pools each week. After a Q School in Portugal and two early events there, the tour moves to Egypt for four events, continues to Morocco and Jordan, and returns to the GCC to wrap up the 2025-26 season.

It's an essential reminder that the future of golf depends on strong developmental pathways.

More info at MENAGolfTour

Good News Story of 2025: Tommy Fleetwood's FedEx Cup triumph

Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood enjoyed a remarkable second half of 2025, highlighted by his first PGA Tour win at the FedEx Cup. After many near misses, Tommy finally achieved his goal, rising to number three in the OWGR in the process.

Fleetwood is not only a world-class golfer but also a genuinely nice guy and a strong supporter of Dubai's golf ecosystem, through initiatives like the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series, presented by DP World and supported by the AJGA and Emirates Golf Federation.

We can't wait to see what 2026 brings for Tommy. A Major victory surely must be on his radar next year!

Venue of the Year: Royal Melbourne Golf Club, Australia

The 2025 Crown Australian Open put Royal Melbourne Golf Club back in the global spotlight. With Rory McIlroy in the field and a strong international and Australian contingent, this legendary venue lived up to its world-class reputation.

Rarely, outside the Majors, does a course take center stage like this – the TV coverage was stunning, and player feedback was glowing.

Melbourne's southeast Sandbelt courses are iconic, and the collaboration between the DP World Tour, local bodies, and Australian golfing authorities ensured the tournament was a resounding success.

It's proof that with smart investment, collaboration, and a shared vision, tournaments can be reinvented and energized, even in today's ever-changing golfing landscape.

Newcomer of the Year: Marco Penge

England's 27-year-old Marco Penge has had a breakout year on the DP World Tour, finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the 2025 Race to Dubai.

Marco's journey has been a steady climb through the EuroPro Tour and the HotelPlanner Tour, where he won the Merit Table in 2023. After narrowly keeping his DP World Tour card in 2024, he has become a star in 2025, claiming three victories this season.

Now armed with the Number One dual PGA Tour card for 2026, Marco's career is set to be one to watch. He's a perfect example of how talent, dedication, and maximising opportunities in the game can pay off.

A special shoutout also goes to Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who secured his dual PGA Tour status with a strong finish at the DP World Tour Championship and a victory at the Crown Australian Open. Both Marco and Rasmus have shown they are tournament-ready and fearless in going for the win.

In golf, winning is winning, and a habit that can become all-consuming, and there are so many young players with the game and talent to potentially get on the winner's podium!

We will be watching Marco and Rasmus in 2026!