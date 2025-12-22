Msheireb Downtown Doha Launches 3Rd Edition Of Baraha Cinema Nights Starting Thursday

403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Msheireb Properties announced the launch of the third edition of Baraha Cinema, which will run from Dec. 25-Jan. 3, 2026, which will include an outdoor cinema experience featuring family films, seasonal activities, and a movie-themed culinary programme Cinema is part of Msheireb Downtown Doha's winter calendar, offering accessible entertainment for families and visitors. Building on the success of the past two years, this edition introduces a more immersive outdoor setting shaped by Msheireb's long association with cinema culture Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties Dr Hafiz Ali Abdulla said: "Now in its third edition, Baraha Cinema continues a tradition that is part of Msheireb's story in Qatar's cinema history. More than six decades ago, local residents brought families and neighbours together to watch films outdoors, creating some of the earliest open-air screenings in the country. This year, once again, we celebrate that spirit back with screenings that combine films, food, and community in the district where it all began. We hope visitors will enjoy the programme while experiencing a piece of Msheireb's cultural heritage firsthand."The 10-day festive film programme is a celebration of classic adventures and modern animated favourites, designed to spark joy and nostalgia. The schedule includes timeless hits such as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), and Night at the Museum (2006). It also features animations like Coco (2017), Meet the Robinsons (2007), Kung Fu Panda (2008), Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and Hotel Transylvania (2012), alongside newer releases including The Garfield Movie (2024) and Lilo & Stitch (2025).Msheireb, Doha's oldest district, is historically connected to the origins of cinema in Qatar. In the 1960s, residents - including Dukhan oil company employees, began screening films in their homes and courtyards using 16mm projectors. Neighbours gathered to watch titles projected onto simple wall surfaces, creating one of the country's earliest open-air viewing experiences. What began as informal family evenings soon expanded into community screenings at local sports and cultural clubs, which later collaborated with distributors and began acquiring films. This shift laid the groundwork for the commercial cinema activity that followed in subsequent decades Cinema draws from this heritage by restoring the open-air film tradition to the place where it first gained momentum, giving today's audiences a contemporary version of an experience rooted in Msheireb's past Cinema continues to support Msheireb Downtown Doha's broader goal of offering regular cultural and family-friendly activities throughout the year. The open-air screenings present an opportunity for the community to gather in a familiar public space and enjoy a varied film selection during the holiday season.Msheireb Properties Baraha Cinema
