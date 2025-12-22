ALLEN MEDIA GROUP PARTNERS WITH INFILLION TO POWER ADVANCED ADVERTISING ACROSS STREAMING SERVICES

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the launch of a strategic partnership with Infillion--a full-stack technology and media company that connects brands with audiences through high-impact, measurable advertising experiences. This collaboration combines AMG's expansive portfolio of streaming platforms with Infillion's innovation in interactive video. This marks a key step in AMG's ongoing digital transformation by utilizing Infillion's industry-leading interactive ad technology and programmatic video solutions.

This strategic partnership launches as advertisers increasingly seek solutions that merge creative storytelling with precision targeting and measurable outcomes in the CTV space–delivering smarter, more engaging, and effective advertising experiences for viewers and brands alike. Infillion's premium ad technology, advanced programmatic, and interactive video solutions will power new advertising capabilities. By aligning with Infillion's industry-leading interactive video technology, the two companies are setting a new standard for how brands engage with audiences on streaming platforms.

“Partnering with Infillion brings a more efficient, engagement-driven ad experience to streaming,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group,“This technology strengthens the value we deliver to advertisers while advancing our mission to serve communities with quality, localized content.”

“Allen Media Group has built a powerful media ecosystem that reaches millions of viewers across TV and digital,” said Rob Emrich, Founder/Executive Director of Infillion.“By pairing our technology with AMG's hyperlocal reach, we're empowering brands to deliver more relevant, measurable, and meaningful campaigns.”

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York and Atlanta. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS, COMEDY, RECIPE, CARS, ES, MYDESTINATION, JUSTICECENTRAL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS, THEGRIO, and THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 7,500 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit:

ABOUT INFILLION

Infillion is the first fully composable advertising platform, built to solve the complexity, waste, and opacity in the digital media ecosystem of the last decade. Born from $750 million in investment and the unification of category-defining technologies, including MediaMath, TrueX, Gimbal, and Drawbridge, Infillion engineered these powerful assets into scores of interchangeable, agentic-ready components. Infillion provides a single, flexible infrastructure that serves both media buyers, tech decision-makers, and media sellers. Whether through white-glove managed service, self-service control, or API-based automation, Infillion empowers businesses to execute their unique strategies with zero-hop efficiency, proprietary AI logic, and radical data transparency. Headquartered in New York City, Infillion powers the world's leading brands, agencies, and platforms. Learn more at