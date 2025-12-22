Famine Gaza: Aid Struggles Amid Ceasefire

العربية ar نطاق المجاعة ينحسر في غزة لكن شبح الجوع يهدد مستقبل القطاع Read more: نطاق المجاعة ينحسر في غزة لكن شبح الجوع يهدد مستقبل ا

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A United Nations body says famine is no longer affecting Gaza. But thousands of people are still malnourished, leading to serious medical complications and impacting future generations. This content was published on December 22, 2025 - 11:16 7 minutes Annegret Mathari

Despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in place since October 10, not enough humanitarian aid is being allowed into the area, warn UN officials and NGOs

They say that more aid is entering Gaza than before October, but that Israel is still blocking food and medical supplies into the territory. The amount being delivered is still insufficient to meet the population's needs, they declare.

On December 19, the UN-supported organisation IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification), a global hunger monitor, announced that there is no longer a famine situation in Gaza.

Though UN agencies welcome the new report, they say hunger, malnutrition, disease and the scale of agricultural destruction remain alarmingly high.

