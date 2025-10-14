Aqarat Signs Three Mous To Regulate Real Estate Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) signed yesterday a series of strategic Memoranda of Understanding with Qatar Finance and Business Academy, Microsoft Doha, and Mashreq Bank, as part of its efforts to strengthen partnerships and advance the real estate ecosystem in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Aqarat Chairman Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli signed the agreements on behalf of Aqarat during the second day of Third Qatar Real Estate Forum, a leading platform that brings together top experts and decision-makers in the real estate sector to discuss key challenges, explore future opportunities, and foster collaboration among stakeholders to further develop local real estate market.



These partnerships aim to develop human capital through specialized training programs in cooperation with the Academy, leverage cutting-edge technological solutions through collaboration with Microsoft to implement artificial intelligence and digital transformation tools in the real estate sector, and enhance financial support and banking services through Mashreq Bank to facilitate real estate financing and investment.

The agreements mark a key milestone in the Authority's mission to regulate and stimulate the real estate market. They are expected to help improve service quality, boost innovation and transparency, and create a more attractive business environment for local and international investors. The signing also aligns with Aqarat's strategy to build an integrated framework that combines effective regulation, specialized education, and technological and financial support, strengthening the competitiveness of Qatar's real estate sector regionally and globally.