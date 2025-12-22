Government Denies As "False, "Misleading Rumors Over Amra City Project Land

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said that information and claims circulated over the past hours regarding the land of the Amra City project are false and misleading rumors with no basis in fact, directly targeting a strategic national economic project aimed at supporting growth, attracting investment, and creating job opportunities.Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, stressed that the government will not tolerate, under any circumstances, any party or individual who promotes false or misleading information that undermines state projects, institutions, or citizens' funds. He said anyone proven to be involved in spreading or promoting such rumors will be held accountable and legally pursued in accordance with the law, without exception or leniency.He clarified that the land allocated for the Amra City project has a clear and well-defined legal status and is duly registered in the records of the Department of Lands and Survey. All procedures related to its ownership, transfer, and valuation were carried out in line with approved legal frameworks and with full transparency, and there is no conflict or ambiguity regarding its legal status.He also affirmed that the Amra City project is one of the major economic projects linked to the Economic Modernization Vision, adding that casting doubt on the project or undermining confidence in it through inaccurate information serves irresponsible behavior.Momani concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to the principle of transparency and citizens' right to access information, urging reliance solely on information issued by official sources and warning against being drawn into rumors or unverified sources. He stressed that the state will continue implementing its national projects with confidence and responsibility, in a manner that serves the interests of Jordan and Jordanians.