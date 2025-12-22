Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Technical Committee On Land Transport Convenes In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – The Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport convened in Amman on Monday, chaired by Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport Fares Abu Dayyeh and Egyptian Deputy Minister of Land Transport Majed Abdel Hamid, with the participation of relevant authorities from both sides.The meetings focused on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of land transport and to develop joint working mechanisms that would help facilitate the movement of dry and refrigerated trucks between the two countries, improve the efficiency of goods flow, and support bilateral and transit trade in a manner that positively reflects on the economies of both countries.During the meeting, the two sides agreed on simplifying operational procedures, addressing challenges facing transport operators, improving technical and regulatory coordination at border crossings, and enhancing integration between land and maritime transport through ports in a way that supports supply chains and reduces transport costs and time.The Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport affirmed the solidity of Jordanian-Egyptian relations, which are based on a strategic and historical partnership, highlighting the importance of deepening cooperation in the transport sector as one of the main drivers of economic and trade relations between the two countries and Jordan's keenness to create a flexible and safe transport environment that supports trade exchange.For his part, the head of the Egyptian delegation affirmed the depth of the fraternal relations between Egypt and Jordan and the importance of building on the understandings reached, pointing to the Egyptian side's commitment to enhancing technical and regulatory cooperation in the field of land transport in a manner that facilitates the movement of trucks, achieves mutual interests, and supports the flow of trade between the two countries.