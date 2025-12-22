Holiday Lights And Community Programs: PSEG Supports The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo

MENAFN - 3BL) For more than 30 years, we've been a proud supporter of Essex County Turtle Back Zoo.

This year, our employees and their families rolled up their sleeves for the annual Turtle Back Zoo Day of Service, where they:



Crafted more than 3,000 budgie sticks for birds in the aviary.

Built cardboard enrichment items to promote the animals' natural behaviors and encourage play.

Removed 135 pounds of trash from the reservoir around the zoo. Measured every window at the zoo to help prepare for bird strike prevention decals.

We're grateful for a partnership that not only gives our employees the chance to support a great cause but also show their children the importance of volunteerism.

As part of its community support and volunteering, Holiday Lights at the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo continues until January 3, 2026.