Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Holiday Lights And Community Programs: PSEG Supports The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo


2025-12-22 02:01:59

(MENAFN- 3BL) For more than 30 years, we've been a proud supporter of Essex County Turtle Back Zoo.

This year, our employees and their families rolled up their sleeves for the annual Turtle Back Zoo Day of Service, where they:

  • Crafted more than 3,000 budgie sticks for birds in the aviary.
  • Built cardboard enrichment items to promote the animals' natural behaviors and encourage play.
  • Removed 135 pounds of trash from the reservoir around the zoo.
  • Measured every window at the zoo to help prepare for bird strike prevention decals.

We're grateful for a partnership that not only gives our employees the chance to support a great cause but also show their children the importance of volunteerism.

View original content here.

As part of its community support and volunteering, Holiday Lights at the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo continues until January 3, 2026.

MENAFN22122025007202015466ID1110513339



3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search