X Accessible Again in Venezuela
(MENAFN) The US social media platform X regained accessibility in Venezuela on Tuesday, ending a blockade lasting over one year imposed by ousted leader Nicolas Maduro, who fell into US military custody on Jan. 3.
Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, formerly Maduro's vice president, reactivated her X presence, posting: "We resume contact through this channel. Venezuela remains standing, with strength and historical awareness. Let us stay united, moving towards economic stability, social justice and the welfare state we deserve to aspire to."
Following the July 2024 election, Maduro was proclaimed victorious amid widespread electoral fraud accusations, prompting his administration to suspend the US social media platform in August.
Prior to the prohibition, X had functioned as a critical communication tool for Venezuelans, but the shutdown forced ministers, legislators and governmental bodies to cease sharing information.
Rodriguez assumed leadership after Maduro and his spouse were seized by US military personnel on Jan. 3, during a raid that killed more than 100 individuals, according to official figures.
