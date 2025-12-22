Mountain America Credit Union Joins Davis Education Foundation In The“Elves And The Shoemaker” Initiative Providing New Shoes To Kindergartners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration brings new shoes and holiday joy to young students, offering critical support for families facing hardship in low-income elementary school

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union brings holiday cheer early for 91 kindergartners at South Clearfield Elementary Schools as“elves” delivered brand-new shoes and socks to students in need.

The effort, made possible through a partnership between the Davis Education Foundation and Mountain America Credit Union, continues a cherished tradition of supporting underserved children in the Davis School District. Participating schools, like South Clearfield Elementary, are Title I, indicating many families experience economic hardship.

"We know that students learn best when all of their basic needs are met. We are so grateful to those that give generously in order to remove barriers and provide basic necessities,” said Brooke Paras, principal at South Clearfield Elementary.“The delight on the students' faces when they receive their new shoes is magical. Make no mistake-Christmas magic is alive and well! For many of our students, this will be a moment they remember for the rest of their lives.”

Across the Davis School District, approximately 1,200 school-aged children are classified as homeless, making initiatives like this especially impactful.

The tradition, that began years ago at Wasatch Elementary, starts with a reading of“The Elves and the Shoemaker.” In the classic tale, a shoemaker receives surprise help from three generous elves. After hearing the story, kindergartners follow the sound of jingling bells around the school-just like in the book-to the end back up in their classroom. There, each child finds a wrapped gift with their name on it containing a new pair of shoes.

“Mountain America is deeply committed to supporting our communities,” said Nathan Anderson, EVP and chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union.“We welcome every opportunity to uplift causes that make a difference. Our goal is to continually bring meaningful value to communities and positively impact thousands of lives, especially our youth.”

