Nisus Finance Invests Dh220 Million In Acquiring Lootah Avenue In Motor City

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nisus Finance brings large-scale private investment into Dubai's real estate that has seen Dh624 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, as residential property sector fuels the UAE economic growth

Nisus Finance Services Company Limited (NIFCO), has announced the acquisition of a residential building – Lootah Avenue situated in Dubai Motor City – with an investment outlay of Dh220.76 million covering the cost of acquisition, transaction expenses, and refurbishment.

The investment has been made through the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund, based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The fund also operates a feeder structure in GIFT City, enabling Indian investors to participate in the opportunity.

Completed in 2021, Lootah Avenue is a fully occupied freehold development comprising 273 units, including 110 studios, 110 one-bedroom apartments, and 44 two-bedroom apartments, along with a medical centre and eight retail outlets. The project rises to 2B+G+23+1R floors on a 13,533.09 sqm plot, with a Gross Floor Area (GFA) of 28,305.72 square metres and a Net Sellable Area of 24,159.51 square metres.

The investment is anchored by Nisus Finance, in partnership with global institutional funds and backed by Emirates NBD.

The investment comes as Dubai's property market continues its record-breaking momentum in 2025, with real estate transactions reaching AED 624.1 billion during the first 11 months of the year, driven by rising off-plan sales and strong investor confidence.

“The deal reflects growing institutional investor confidence in Dubai's property market. It also demonstrates our ability to deliver tangible investment value through superior asset selection, structured transactions, and the highest standards of governance under DIFC regulation. We remain committed to the investor community that has placed its trust in us,” said Amit Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance Group (NiFCO).

“Motor City has emerged as one of the key residential and commercial micro-markets in Dubai, demonstrating stronger year-on-year price growth than the broader market, which indicates robust capital movement in the area,” he added.

This transaction marks Nisus Finance's largest investment in the UAE to date, with the deal size more than double the combined value of the fund's existing UAE portfolio. The fund has attracted strong participation from leading institutional fund managers and global investors, alongside several family offices and UHNI individuals from the GCC and India, contributing to the expansion of its international capital base and supporting the growth of its assets under management over the past 15 months. The transaction underscores the fund's ability to partner with marquee investors and reinforces its commitment to building a trusted institution in the region.

In the UAE real estate market, demand has consistently outpaced supply over recent years, a trend expected to continue. Nisus Finance's investment strategy focuses on bridging this gap by investing in ready, income-generating rental assets with modern amenities and strong tenant appeal.

“We are playing a pivotal role in meeting the demand of end-user buyers and investors who are looking to invest in real estate beyond off-plan projects, thus providing a more secure and risk-mitigated investment option. The trend reflects steady end-user demand and renewed investor interest, particularly for established and well-maintained communities. Constrained new project launches and a limited pipeline of upcoming supply continue to support existing property values,” Amit Goenka says.

“Resale transactions have shown steady growth, indicating consistent buyer interest in existing properties. Wider buyer participation from both individual end users and smaller landlords highlights the area's broad market appeal. The trend points to sustained confidence in the area's liveability, supported by mature amenities and a stable resident profile.”

Nisus Finance leverages over a decade of experience, utilising local market expertise and proprietary data to capitalise on emerging trends and consistently deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns.

Nisus Finance specialises in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. The company, along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two core areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages INR 19.06 billion in assets as of H1 FY 2026.

About Nisus Finance:

Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. (NiFCO) is a leading, publicly listed real estate investment firm headquartered in India, with a proven track record of delivering high-yield, performance-driven assets across the country. In line with its global expansion strategy, NiFCO has extended its investor outreach across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, bringing its deep sector expertise and innovative financial solutions to the UAE and broader GCC region.

As part of this regional growth, NiFCO has launched the“Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC” (“Fund”), a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, incorporated under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Fund is an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited and is advised by Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (“NiFCO Dubai”), located in Dubai, UAE. Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited has been appointed as the Fund Manager.