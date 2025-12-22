First Health Canada-Approved At-Home COVID-19 And Influenza A/B Combination Test Now Available In Canada Ahead Of Flu Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada enters peak respiratory illness season, Canadians now have access to the, allowing individuals to distinguish between multiple respiratory infections using a single nasal swab.

Influenza activity typically increases during the fall and winter months and often overlaps with COVID-19 circulation. Because symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza can be similar, access to a combined at-home test can help individuals make more informed decisions about isolation, work or school attendance, and when to seek medical advice.

The WELLlifeTM COVID-19 / Influenza A & B Home Test is authorized by Health Canada as a Class IV medical device for at-home use and provides clear results within minutes. The test differentiates between COVID-19, Influenza A, and Influenza B in a single test, reducing the need for multiple separate tests during periods of high respiratory illness activity.

The test is supplied in Canada through an authorized exclusive distribution agreement with PPE Supply Canada, a national medical and PPE supplier that has supported healthcare providers, businesses, and consumers across the country since 2020.

“During flu season, Canadians are often unsure whether symptoms are caused by COVID-19 or influenza,” said a spokesperson for PPE Supply Canada.“Having access to a Health Canada-approved at-home combination test helps individuals get clarity more quickly and take appropriate next steps.”

The WELLlifeTM COVID-19 / Influenza A & B Home Test is currently available online

About PPE Supply Canada

PPE Supply Canada is a Canadian-owned medical supply company providing Health Canada-licensed testing products, personal protective equipment, and infection-control solutions to consumers, pharmacies, clinics, and organizations nationwide.

PPE Supply Canada is a division of 1806916 Ontario Limited.

