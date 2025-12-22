Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Result: BJP-MGP Alliance Wins, Congress Bags 10 Seats PM Modi Hails NDA Workers

2025-12-22 10:12:27
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The BJP-MGP alliance secured a majority in the Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, with results announced on Monday. Together, the two parties claimed over 30 of the state's 50 ZP seats, while the Congress won 10 seats. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked people of the state and hailed NDA workers for“commendable work” on ground.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

