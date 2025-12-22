Paytronix And Deliverect Partner To Enable Seamless Operations Across Online Orders For Restaurants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-way integration connects loyalty and digital ordering systems, enabling restaurants to personalize experiences and drive stronger guest engagement across every channel

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, an Access Company, the leader in loyalty and guest engagement solutions, today announced a new partnership with Deliverect, the leading global food tech SaaS company. Now integrated, the two platforms aim to provide joint customers with a turnkey, affordable digital solution that ultimately streamlines accessibility to premier online ordering, delivery, and guest engagement software.

This collaboration will combine Deliverect's enterprise grade ordering and delivery management infrastructure with Paytronix's industry proven guest engagement capabilities, particularly Loyalty and Gift Cards. Together, the companies are eliminating the technical complexity, high costs, and lengthy implementation timelines that have traditionally prevented restaurants from accessing best-in-class digital tools.

The integration will enable restaurants to manage both first-party and third-party orders with ease, while ensuring consistent, stable connections across both systems. By streamlining eCommerce, order aggregation, and delivery management, operators can focus on creating exceptional guest experiences and driving repeat visits in the Paytronix platform.

"Delivering best-in-class, interoperable digital solutions to our customers is one of our biggest initiatives as a brand," said Kalani Stephens, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Paytronix. "We're proud to partner with innovative companies like Deliverect, whose global service excellence complements our platform. Together, we're simplifying operations for brands using our tech, saving them time and improving how they manage their programs."

“At Deliverect, our mission has always been to simplify the complexities of digital ordering and delivery for restaurants,” said Noah Hayes VP of Sales for North America at Deliverect.“With Paytronix, we're taking that commitment to the next level, combining our enterprise-grade digital ordering platform with their proven and robust loyalty and guest engagement tools. Together, we're empowering operators to deliver seamless experiences that drive both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a global restaurant technology company that connects online ordering channels directly to in-store operations at enterprise level, serving more than 70,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across dine-in, carry-out, drive-through, delivery and catering. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. For more information, visit .

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit .

