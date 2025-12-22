Adeia And Disney Enter Into Long-Term Media IP License Agreement
“We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with Disney, one of the most influential media and entertainment companies in the world,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia.“This deal reflects our commitment to enabling cutting-edge media experiences and further validates the significance of our technology in connected entertainment.”
This announcement highlights Adeia's foundational role in enabling next-generation media delivery and audience engagement across some of the world's most widely used streaming platforms and entertainment services. Through long-term collaborations with leading media and technology companies, Adeia continues to help shape the future of digital entertainment.
Disney joins a growing list of leading global brands that leverage Adeia's extensive media IP portfolio, which covers technologies in key areas such as media streaming and content delivery technology.
About Adeia Inc.
Adeia (NASDAQ: ADEA) is the technology company known for developing foundational innovations that enable next-generation solutions for the semiconductor and media industries. We invent and license foundational technologies that shape the future of digital entertainment, electronics, and high-performance computing. Our portfolio transforms technologies into an experience that is intelligent, immersive, and personal. For more, please visit .
For Information Contact:
Adeia Investor Relations
Chris Chaney
...
Adeia Media Relations
Christina Sawyer
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment