42 Abu Dhabi And ADGM Academy Sign Mou To Enhance Digital Skills Development And Strengthen Abu Dhabi's Innovation Ecosystem



Agreement promotes joint programmes in coding, AI, ML, and cybersecurity

Collaboration leverages ADGM Academy's Skills Lab and 42 Abu Dhabi's project-based learning model MoU aligns with UAE Digital Economy Strategy and the emirate's agenda for developing advanced skills in technology and innovation

Abu Dhabi, UAE,December 2025: 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital's innovative and disruptive coding academy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADGM Academy to collaborate on advancing digital skills development and strengthening Abu Dhabi's technology talent pipeline. The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, and Ali Khadem Al Mehairi, Senior Executive Director of Business Enablement of ADGM Academy, alongside senior officials from both institutions. The agreement reinforces both entities shared commitment to expand access to future-focused learning opportunities and support the emirate's long-term vision for innovation and human capital development.

Under the MoU, 42 Abu Dhabi and ADGM Academy will work together to deliver programmes that enhance digital competencies across core areas including coding, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and relevant emerging technologies. The collaboration will integrate 42 Abu Dhabi's project-based learning model with ADGM Academy's Skills Lab to enable practical, industry-aligned training experiences designed to strengthen workforce readiness and technical proficiency.

The collaboration will feature workshops, talks, and training sessions on digital literacy and technology innovation for students, professionals, and the wider tech community. Alongside these, co-designed hackathons, coding competitions, and innovation challenges will foster creative problem-solving and applied learning. Together, these initiatives aim to build a highly skilled talent pool that supports national priorities in digital transformation and future industries, while connecting learners to real-world scenarios that strengthen their ability to design and deploy market-ready digital solutions.

The MoU also supports entrepreneurship development through mentorship, venture-building activities, and specialised sessions that equip aspiring founders with the skills needed to contribute to Abu Dhabi's innovation and startup ecosystem. The collaboration will further enable the creation of collaborative academic and industry-led learning pathways designed to expand the national talent pipeline across sectors such as fintech, digital transformation, and cybersecurity.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said:“This collaboration with ADGM Academy represents an important step in strengthening Abu Dhabi's digital ecosystem and expanding opportunities for individuals to develop future-ready capabilities. By aligning our project-based learning approach with ADGM Academy's specialised training expertise, the collaboration enhances the availability of impactful programmes that support the UAE's innovation and human capital objectives. This MoU reinforces our commitment to enabling learners to develop advanced digital skills that contribute to the nation's knowledge-based economy.”

The MoU reflects both organisations' commitment to fostering collaboration across the education and innovation ecosystem. By integrating academic, technical, and entrepreneurial components into a unified framework, the collaboration aims to provide learners with comprehensive development pathways that meet evolving industry requirements and contribute to Abu Dhabi's positioning as a regional centre for technology talent.

Ali Khadem Al Mehairi, Senior Executive Director of Business Enablement of ADGM Academy said:“This MoU underscores our commitment to developing national talent and advancing digital capabilities. Through the collaboration with 42 Abu Dhabi, we are expanding access to specialised programmes that empower learners, nurture entrepreneurial talent, and strengthen industry readiness. Together, we are driving the growth and resilience of the emirate's innovation ecosystem.” This MoU supports broader national priorities under the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision, and the emirate's agenda for developing advanced skills in technology and innovation. By expanding access to digital education and reinforcing cross-sector collaboration, the collaboration contributes to building a competitive, knowledge-based economy driven by sustainable human capital growth.