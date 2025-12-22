403
Kremlin’s spokesperson says Putin is open to dialogue with Macron
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to engage in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, provided the talks are conducted respectfully and have a clearly defined purpose, according to statements from the Kremlin.
Speaking earlier, Macron noted that certain countries have already reopened lines of communication with Moscow and argued that European nations and Ukraine should establish a proper framework to resume dialogue. He said it could become “useful again” to speak with Putin, warning that without coordination the EU risks “discussing among ourselves” while individual negotiators “go alone to talk with the Russians,” which he described as “not optimal.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later emphasized that any dialogue should not be used by one side “to read lectures” to the other, but should instead aim at “understanding each other’s positions,” as stated by reports.
“Putin is always ready to explain his positions in detail, sincerely and consistently,” the spokesman added.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed this position, noting that Putin has repeatedly made clear his openness to talks, but only with “polite people with some elementary skills of decency,” according to reports.
Macron’s remarks followed a recent EU summit that failed to reach consensus on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine due to internal disagreements. Instead, European leaders backed a €90 billion ($105 billion) loan raised through capital markets to help cover Ukraine’s expanding budget shortfall. While the initiative was presented as a major step forward, several EU member states chose not to participate.
The most recent direct exchange between Putin and Macron occurred during a phone call in July 2025, marking their first conversation since 2022, with discussions centered on the conflict in Ukraine.
