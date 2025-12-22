403
Jordan approves 2026 state budget law
(MENAFN) A Royal Decree approving the General Budget Law for the fiscal year 2026 was published on Sunday in the Official Gazette, following endorsement by both Houses of Parliament without amendments.
The law estimates total public revenues at around JD10.931 billion ($15.5 billion), comprising JD10.196 billion ($14.47 billion) in domestic revenues and JD735 million ($1.04 billion)in foreign grants. Real GDP is projected to grow by at least 2.9 percent, while nominal GDP is expected to rise by 5.4 percent, with inflation anticipated to remain near 2 percent, according to Finance Minister Abdul Hakim Shibli.
Domestic revenues are set to cover approximately 89 percent of current expenditures. The budget deficit after grants is projected at JD2.125 billion ($3.02 billion), while the net deficit across all government units is estimated at JD671 million ($953 million).
Current expenditures are expected to total JD11.456 billion ($16.26 billion), marking a 5.1 percent increase from 2025. Capital spending is planned at JD1.6 billion ($2.27 billion), up 16.8 percent, with the aim of promoting growth and investment.
