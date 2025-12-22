Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan approves 2026 state budget law

Jordan approves 2026 state budget law


2025-12-22 04:37:14
(MENAFN) A Royal Decree approving the General Budget Law for the fiscal year 2026 was published on Sunday in the Official Gazette, following endorsement by both Houses of Parliament without amendments.

The law estimates total public revenues at around JD10.931 billion ($15.5 billion), comprising JD10.196 billion ($14.47 billion) in domestic revenues and JD735 million ($1.04 billion)in foreign grants. Real GDP is projected to grow by at least 2.9 percent, while nominal GDP is expected to rise by 5.4 percent, with inflation anticipated to remain near 2 percent, according to Finance Minister Abdul Hakim Shibli.

Domestic revenues are set to cover approximately 89 percent of current expenditures. The budget deficit after grants is projected at JD2.125 billion ($3.02 billion), while the net deficit across all government units is estimated at JD671 million ($953 million).

Current expenditures are expected to total JD11.456 billion ($16.26 billion), marking a 5.1 percent increase from 2025. Capital spending is planned at JD1.6 billion ($2.27 billion), up 16.8 percent, with the aim of promoting growth and investment.

MENAFN22122025000045017640ID1110510905



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search