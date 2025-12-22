Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cell Culture Vessels Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2034


2025-12-22 03:08:48
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“Global Cell Culture Vessels Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the Straits Research, the market size is valued at USD 4.69 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 15.74 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 14.43% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The cell culture vessels market is driven by the rising adoption of advanced in vitro models across pharmaceutical research, biologics development, and vaccine manufacturing. Increasing reliance on large-scale cell expansion for monoclonal antibody production, viral vector generation, and cell-based assays has elevated demand for culture vessels that support consistent growth conditions and scalable volumes. Expansion of single-use bioprocessing strategies further contributes to market growth, as laboratories and manufacturers prioritize disposable vessels to reduce cleaning validation complexity and improve operational flexibility across development and production stages.

A key restraint in the market is the growing concern around material compatibility and leachables associated with polymer-based culture vessels. As culture processes become more sensitive to microenvironmental variations, interaction between vessel materials and culture media can influence cell behavior and product quality. Addressing extractables, gas permeability, and surface treatment consistency requires extensive testing, which can delay procurement decisions and increase qualification timelines for end users operating under regulated manufacturing frameworks.

An emerging opportunity lies in the development of culture vessels optimized for high density and three-dimensional cell culture systems. Increasing interest in organoids, spheroids, and complex co-culture models creates demand for vessels designed to support enhanced mass transfer and spatial organization. Manufacturers that introduce vessels tailored for advanced cell models and automation compatibility are positioned to expand adoption across research and translational manufacturing environments.

Market Highlights

  • Product: Based on product, the bags segment dominated the cell culture vessels market with a revenue share of 41.21%.
  • Type: Based on type, the reusable segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 15.89% during the forecast period.
  • End Use: Based on end use, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 47.32%.
  • Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 38.14% in 2025.

Competitive Players

  • FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Corning Incorporated
  • Merck KGaA
  • STEMCELL Technologies
  • Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
  • DH Life Sciences, LLC.
  • Sartorius AG
  • Wilson Wolf
  • DWK Life Sciences.
  • Lonza
  • Eppendorf SE
  • HiMedia Laboratories.
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    • April 2024: Fujifilm Corporation, announced an investment of USD 1.2 billion to expand its cell culture CDMO business and increase its investment in the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, to over USD 3.2 billion in total.

    Segmentation

  • By Product (2026-2034)
  • Bags
  • 2D Bags
  • Up to 10L
  • 11L - 100L
  • Above 100L
  • 3D Bags
  • 5L - 100L
  • 101L - 500L
  • 501L - 1500L
  • Above 1500L
  • Flasks
  • T-flasks
  • Spinner Flasks
  • Gas Permeable Membrane Flasks
  • Others
  • Plates
  • Up to 5 Well
  • 6 Well - 15 Well
  • 16 Well - 50 Well
  • 51 Well - 100 Well
  • 101 Well - 500 Well
  • Above 500 Well
  • Bottles
  • Up to 100 mL
  • 101 mL - 500 mL
  • 501 mL - 1000 mL
  • Dishes
  • 30 mm - 60 mm
  • 61 mm - 100 mm
  • 101 mm - 150 mm
  • Tubes
  • By Type (2026-2034)
  • Reusable
  • Single-use
  • By End Use (2026-2034)
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • CMOs & CROs

    Chat with us on WhatsApp

    MENAFN22122025004597010339ID1110510497



    • Straits Research

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date
    Search