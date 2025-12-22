403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nigeria secures release of over hundred kidnapped schoolchildren
(MENAFN) Nigerian authorities have confirmed the release of the final 130 students abducted from a Catholic boarding school in Niger State, bringing an end to one of the country’s largest mass kidnappings in recent years.
More than 250 children and staff were initially taken from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri on Nov. 21. Earlier this month, around 100 students were freed, leaving the remaining 130 in captivity until Sunday. A statement from the federal government confirmed that “not a single pupil is left in captivity.” Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga described the release as a “moment of triumph and relief,” noting that the total number of freed students now stands at 230.
While authorities have not publicly detailed the methods used to secure the latest release, nor disclosed whether a ransom was involved, pictures accompanying the announcement showed smiling children waving to the camera. The rescued students are expected to arrive in Minna, the Niger state capital, on Monday.
During the initial release, the governor of neighbouring Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, acknowledged the federal government’s crucial behind-the-scenes role, citing security concerns for not sharing details. The Christian Association of Nigeria reported that 50 students managed to escape during the initial abduction.
The November attack on St. Mary’s was part of a series of targeted strikes on schools and places of worship in Nigeria’s north and central regions. Just days before, an assault on the Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara State left two dead and 38 abducted, while an attack at Government Girls’ Secondary School in Kebbi State resulted in two fatalities and the kidnapping of 25 Muslim students. All those abducted in the Kwara and Kebbi incidents have since been released.
Although responsibility for the kidnappings has not been officially confirmed, analysts suggest they are likely carried out by criminal gangs seeking ransom payments.
On Dec. 9, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting schools, stating that efforts would continue “to secure our schools and make the learning environment safer and more conducive for our younger ones,” in collaboration with Niger and other states.
More than 250 children and staff were initially taken from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri on Nov. 21. Earlier this month, around 100 students were freed, leaving the remaining 130 in captivity until Sunday. A statement from the federal government confirmed that “not a single pupil is left in captivity.” Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga described the release as a “moment of triumph and relief,” noting that the total number of freed students now stands at 230.
While authorities have not publicly detailed the methods used to secure the latest release, nor disclosed whether a ransom was involved, pictures accompanying the announcement showed smiling children waving to the camera. The rescued students are expected to arrive in Minna, the Niger state capital, on Monday.
During the initial release, the governor of neighbouring Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, acknowledged the federal government’s crucial behind-the-scenes role, citing security concerns for not sharing details. The Christian Association of Nigeria reported that 50 students managed to escape during the initial abduction.
The November attack on St. Mary’s was part of a series of targeted strikes on schools and places of worship in Nigeria’s north and central regions. Just days before, an assault on the Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara State left two dead and 38 abducted, while an attack at Government Girls’ Secondary School in Kebbi State resulted in two fatalities and the kidnapping of 25 Muslim students. All those abducted in the Kwara and Kebbi incidents have since been released.
Although responsibility for the kidnappings has not been officially confirmed, analysts suggest they are likely carried out by criminal gangs seeking ransom payments.
On Dec. 9, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting schools, stating that efforts would continue “to secure our schools and make the learning environment safer and more conducive for our younger ones,” in collaboration with Niger and other states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment