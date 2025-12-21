Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed By Fans In Hyderabad Event, Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced an uncomfortable moment during a public appearance in Hyderabad after being aggressively surrounded by fans. A video of the incident, shared on the Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip, has gone viral and sparked concerns about celebrity safety and poor crowd management.

Chaos Outside Store Opening Event

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday when Samantha attended a store opening in Hyderabad. In the viral clip, a massive crowd is seen gathering around the actress, leaving her with very little space to move forward. Fans pushed closer, making it difficult for her to walk or reach her car.

Security Steps In to Escort Samantha

As the crowd closed in, Samantha's security personnel intervened quickly. One guard held her hand while another walked ahead, clearing a path through the crowd. The coordinated effort allowed the actress to reach her vehicle safely. Throughout the incident, Samantha remained calm and did not make any public comments.

Fans React and Criticize Crowd Behaviour

The video triggered strong reactions on social media. Many users criticized the lack of basic manners among fans. One Reddit user wrote that such crowds need to learn discipline, while another commented that rowdy behaviour appears united beyond language or region.

Nidhhi Agerwal Incident Raises Similar Concerns

This incident comes days after actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed during a promotional event in Hyderabad. The incident occurred at Lulu Mall during the song launch of her upcoming film The Raja Saab, leading to chaos and serious security lapses.

Police File Case After Lulu Mall Chaos

Following the Nidhi Agerwal incident, the Kukatpally Housing Board police registered a case against the mall management and event organizers. Viral videos showed Nidhi struggling through a dense crowd as fans attempted to take pictures. The repeated incidents have renewed calls for stricter security measures at celebrity events across major cities.