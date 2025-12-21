Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eric Parisot


  • Associate Professor in English Literature, Flinders University
I am an Associate Professor in English Literature who specialises in eighteenth- and nineteenth-century literature, and Gothic fiction.

Experience
  • 2024–present Associate Professor in English, Flinders University
  • 2014–2014 Postdoctoral fellow, University of Queensland
  • 2011–2013 Lecturer in English Literature, University of Queensland
  • 2009–2010 Postdoctoral fellow, University of Edinburgh
Education
  • 2009 University of Melbourne, PhD / Literary Studies
  • 2002 University of Glasgow, MPhil / Romanticism and Forms of Modernity
  • 1999 University of Melbourne/Monash University, BA (Hons)/BSc
Publications
  • 2014 The Work of Feeling in James Hervey's Meditations among the Tombs (1746), Parergon 31.2
  • 2014 Suicide Notes and Popular Sensibility in the Eighteenth-Century British Press, Eighteenth-Century Studies 47.3
  • 2013 Graveyard Poetry: Religion, Aesthetics and the Mid-Eighteenth-Century Poetic Condition, Ashgate
  • 2011 Piety, Poetry and the Funeral Sermon: Reading Graveyard Poetry in the Eighteenth Century, English Studies 92.2
  • 2011 Refashioning Myth: Poetic Transformations and Metamorphoses (co-editor), Cambridge Scholars Publishing
  • 2007 Disinterring 'The Grave': Religious authority, poetic autonomy and Robert Blair's fideist poetics, Scottish Studies Review 8.2
Grants and Contracts
  • 2015 No Laughing Matter? Suicide and Comedy in Late Eighteenth-Century Britain Role: AI Funding Source: ARC Centre of Excellence for the History of Emotions (Europe 1100-1800)
  • 2010 Images of Suicide in the British Long Eighteenth Century Role: Sole investigator Funding Source: Australian Academy of the Humanities (AAH)
Professional Memberships
  • Executive Committee - Romantic Studies Association of Australasia (RSAA)
  • British Association for Romantic Studies (BARS)
  • British Society for Eighteenth-Century Studies (BSECS)
  • American Society for Eighteenth-Century Studies (ASECS)
Research Areas
  • Literary Studies (2005)

MENAFN21122025000199003603ID1110509325



