Coldplay 'Cheating' Scandal, Ind-Pak Handshake Controversy: 10 Viral Incidents In 2025

2025 was anything but predictable. Just when it felt like the internet had seen it all, another twist would take over timelines - louder, faster, and more viral than the last. Some incidents flashed by quickly due to the dynamic nature of the online world, with people forgetting them in the blink of an eye.

Some stayed longer with the public, refusing to fade quickly. They stuck, sparked debates, and lingered far beyond their 15 minutes of fame.

Recommended For You Badami Holding Group Companies earn top honours at Automechanika Dubai 2025

In a year dominated by algorithms, it was raw videos and real reactions that truly broke through the noise. Breaking through the bubble of AI, videos spread faster than wildfire online, influencing the way stories unfold and pulling people from every corner of the world into shared conversations - sometimes uniting them, sometimes dividing them.

As 2025 comes to an end, we look at the stories that took the internet by storm and sparked larger conversations across virtual boundaries.

1. Coldplay kiss-cam catches 'cheating' couple

Confetti, fireworks and heartwarming nostalgia were not the only thing that left fans entertained at Coldplay's Massachusetts concert back in July this year.

One viral clip broke the internet after frontman Chris Martin unintentionally put a spotlight on a man and woman, who were seen on the jumbotron, standing draped in each other's arms.

The duo were soon identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot. When the camera focused on them, both individuals quickly moved away and tried to hide their faces as they appeared on the big screen.

Seeing their reaction, Chris Martin quipped, "Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Fan videos spread online in no time and garnered millions of views. Just one clip of the incident got over 46,500 views on TikTok, while fans were heard laughing.

As the clip spread across social media, netizens were merciless: brands spun memes, betting sites went viral, and the armchair commentators were out in full force.

In days after the incident, Byron resigned from his position amid growing backlash and an internal review from the Board of Directors. Later, Kristin Cabot stepped down from her position. It was confirmed that Kristin was already in the process of separating from her husband and reaching a settlement.

The HR Chief recently came out to speak about the ordeal, which led to death threats and public shaming. Meanwhile, Byron has been quiet about the entire situation, and was seen holidaying with his wife, as per media outlets. Cabot clarified in an exclusive with the New York Times that she was no longer in contact with her former boss and that night was the first and last time an intimate moment ever took place between them.

2. Aura farming kid

We've seen him glide through the waters of Indonesia, as he stands on the tip of a boat, belting out the smoothest of dance moves with his black shades on.

Rayyan Arkan Dikha originally went viral after a short clip of him wearing traditional Indonesian attire and dancing on a racing boat during a festival amused the internet.

It was the 11-year-old boy's calm, steady and cool demeanour that won the hearts of millions online, with his clip becoming a trend - Aura Farming - and even celebrities following it.

What became a trend for the internet, was actually just a morale boosting dance for Rayyan, who performed to motivate rowers who were competing in a centuries-old tradition.

The term 'farming' is used in video games to describe collecting resources or tools. In Gen-Alpha and Gen-Z terms, the word 'aura' is used to describe a person's demeanour and a likeable 'vibe' and personality. The better your aura is, the more 'aura points' you gain. This applies vice versa too, where if one does something embarrassing or disliked by people, then they loose their 'aura points'.

A culmination of the two words led to the term 'Aura Farming', which the little traditional boy seems to be a master of according to the internet.

3. Zohran Mamdani's historic New York mayor win

From India to the Middle East, New York's mayoral election was on everyone's minds in 2025 as the first Muslim mayor of the city was elected. Zohran Mamdan's victory in the beginning of November came in the face of fierce attacks on his policies and Muslim heritage from President Donald Trump, business elites and conservative media.

Born in Uganda to a family of Indian descent, Mamdani has a history of pro-Palestinian activism. His parents are Mahmood Mamdani, colonialism and postcolonial studies professor at Columbia University of Gujarati Muslim descent and Mira Nair, an Indian-American filmmaker internationally acclaimed for her films like 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'Salaam Bombay'.

Mamdani attended Bowdoin College in Maine, where he co-founded the school's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. His campaign platform included support for free city buses, public child care, city-owned grocery stores, a rent freeze on rent-stabilised units, and building affordable housing units.

Along with his left-leaning ideas and policies, the internet swooned over the mayor and his 28-year-old Gen-Z wife, who found love on a dating app. Known to stay away from the limelight, Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji's wedding pictures from Dubai and a dreamy New York subway photoshoot with her husband warmed hearts online, along with her work that often questions social issues.

4. Sydney Sweeney's 'Good Jeans' ad controversy

American Eagle's advertisement featuring Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney became an overnight controversy, after her dialogues seemingly hinted at racial supremacy and promoting Eurocentric beauty standards.

"Jeans are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue," said the actress, known for her striking blue eyes and blond hair.

After the online uproar, the brand came out to say the campaign was just meant to 'celebrate confidence in jeans' and not carry any controversial message.

Sydney Sweeney, when given the chance to clear the air in an interview, went on to say: "I was honestly surprised by the reaction. I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."

"Anyone who knows me knows that I'm always trying to bring people together. I'm against hate and divisiveness," she said. "In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realise that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."

5. Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively legal feud

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's feud that started during the end of December 2024 carried into this year. The controversy surfaced a few months after the release of their film 'It Ends with Us', when Lively filed a complaint on December 20, accusing Baldoni of misconduct during the film's production.

The complaint alleged that Lively, with the help of her husband Ryan Reynolds, had met with Baldoni and other producers before production resumed after the Hollywood strikes. However, according to Lively, Baldoni later retaliated by hiring crisis publicists to begin a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni vehemently denied the allegations and filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times on December 31, accusing the publication of libel, false light invasion of privacy, and fraud.

In early January, Lively's legal team affirmed that her "serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation " were supported by solid evidence.

Baldoni's legal team, in turn, countered with claims of bullying and threats, as well as a defamation lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist for $400 million.

The situation continued to escalate throughout the year, with Baldoni's lawyer releasing production footage from the film, showing Lively and Baldoni joking during filming. Lively's legal team responded by calling the footage a "stunt", reiterating that the released scenes corroborate Lively's version of events as outlined in her lawsuit.

After an entire year, it seems like the much-publicised legal war is nearing its end, with Justin Baldoni having his lawsuit dismissed. Baldoni has reportedly missed the deadline to appeal a judge's ruling that dismissed his lawsuits against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and a news publication. In the final judgment that was recently entered in the case, the judge rejected all the claims made by Baldoni against the star couple and the publication.

On the other hand, Lively's claims against her co-star and director remain intact, as she looks forward to ensuring that Baldoni pays her attorneys' fees for defending against his claims.

6. No handshake during India-Pakistan Asia Cup

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup on September 14 as the neighbours met for the first time since a military conflict between them in May, but tensions simmered after the match as India's players left the field without shaking hands.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav defended the snub in his post-match press conference, saying that the team were "aligned with the government and Board of Control for Cricket in India" in not shaking hands with the Pakistan team.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson told reporters he was "disappointed" with the Indian team's decision. "We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game," the New Zealander said. "We are disappointed that the opposition did not do that."

Pakistan's team management issued a statement after the clash to say that they had "lodged a protest with match referee Andy Pycroft after the match".

"The behaviour of Indian players was against the spirit of sportsmanship," the statement added.

Players from the both the teams were later fined for making gestures towards each other during the game and went on to continue the no-handshake trend during their final match too, sparking outrage within the cricket community and questioning the value of sportsmanship on the field.

7. Katy Perry's space visit

Pop star Katy Perry became the biggest name in an all-woman group to safely blast off into space on April 14, roaring into the cosmos on one of billionaire Jeff Bezos's rockets.

The 'Firework' and 'California Girls' singer was lofted more than 100 kilometres above the Earth's surface in a vessel from Blue Origin, the space company owned by the Amazon founder.

Five other women including Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez also joined the flight, which took off from western Texas shortly before landing again some 10 minutes later. The mission was the first all-woman space crew since Valentina Tereshkova's historic solo flight in 1963.

As videos shared by the artist surfaced online, showing them momentarily floating in zero gravity, netizens were quick to bash the group for the ridiculously exorbitant price tag on such trips.

The tone-deafness amidst economic struggles, environmental concerns over space tourism's emissions, and accusations of it being an insensitive publicity stunt rather than scientific progress, led to widespread online criticism and even mockery from other celebrities and brands, though some defended her while she described feeling "battered and bruised".

Critics highlighted the environmental hypocrisy of promoting planet appreciation while contributing to atmospheric pollution and the frivolousness of an expensive, short trip for entertainment.

8. The killing of Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead on September 10 during a speaking event on a Utah university campus. He was the founder of the influential conservative youth political group Turning Point USA.

Dressed in a white t-shirt with the word 'Freedom' across the front, Kirk sat in a chair under a tent as he answered questions from the large audience gathered around him.

During a session, a shot rang out, and the 31-year-old collapsed and blood spurted from his neck, with panic spreading through the crowd. Kirk was then rushed away on a stretcher by his security detail. The graphic video quickly went viral on the internet, with fans as well as critics expressing horror. Many netizens however, took a dig at his strong pro-gun opinions, and the irony of his assasination.

Twenty-two year old Tyler Robinson was found to be behind the shooting, for which he used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop. He was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two children. Erika went on to forgive the killer of her husband, a MAGA supporter, became the CEO of Turning Point and has been more visible in the political landscape since her husband's death, leading to controversies about her involvement in the entire situation.

9. Super bowl half-time show

Kendrick Lamar commanded one of the world's most high-profile stages in February as the Super Bowl's half-time headliner, yet another feather in the cap of the rap laureate who has ascended to new heights of pop stardom.

Lamar performed a string of his classics while toying with his audience who had one major question: would he perform 'Not Like Us', the searing diss track that served as the knockout blow in his eyebrow-raising rap battle with Drake?

In a word? Yes.

The wildly infectious hit released in May 2024 hears the Pulitzer Prize-winning Lamar - the first solo rap artist to helm a half-time show at the Super Bowl, which this year saw the Philadelphia Eagles pummel the Kansas City Chiefs - use his punchlines to accuse Drake of paedophilia.

'Not Like Us' dominated the set but it was also a performance that paid homage to the 37-year-old rapper's expansive oeuvre. His poignant lyricism sound-tracked the Black Lives Matter movement and compelled many to call him the voice of a generation.

Lamar brought some of that energy to the Super Bowl stage, which included set narrator, the actor Samuel L. Jackson, dressed as Uncle Sam, a character emblematic of American patriotism that has frequently appeared in military propaganda.

Lamar didn't make any direct references to Donald Trump - who several weeks into his second go at the presidency attended the game - but rather used the platform to offer a more symbolic critique of the marginalised treatment of both hip hop and Black Americans at large.

Troupes of dancers dressed in red, white and blue at one point coalesced into an American flag formation.

Before his climactic delivery of 'Not Like Us' - which just one week ago scored Lamar five Grammys - the artist brought SZA, who he's due to tour with, onstage. Their duet included a performance of 'All the Stars', their hit off the 'Black Panther' soundtrack.

Another notable cameo came from Serena Williams, the tennis legend who also hails from Compton - and who briefly dated Drake.

The set was also punctuated by a protestor who unfurled a flag in support of Gaza and Sudan during the performance, a moment production company Roc Nation said was not rehearsed. The person was later tackled and escorted out by security.

10. Diddy's sexual assault trial

The legal saga began with numerous civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault, abuse, trafficking-related conduct and coercive behavior by famous rapper Sean John Combs, who goes by the professional name Diddy.

The trial unravelled the secret life of celebrities, many known to attend parties hosted by the rapper, with images and disturbing details surfacing online.

The most prominent initial lawsuit was filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in late 2023, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse and coercion. Combs denied all wrongdoing and settled the case within a day for $20 million.

In September 2024, Combs was arrested in New York and federally charged with multiple felonies including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors alleged he used his fame, wealth and business network to run a criminal enterprise that manipulated, controlled, and coerced victims - including arranging drug-fueled sexual encounters called 'freak-offs' with escorts.

Following two months of often searing testimony, jurors in July rejected the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering against Combs, sparing him the prospect of life in prison.

In 2025, the federal trial, United States v. Combs, was held from beginning May 5 through roughly seven weeks of witness testimony, evidence and arguments.

Combs faced five felony counts: racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

On July 2, the jury delivered a split verdict after three days of deliberation, in which the rapper was acquitted in the racketeering conspiracy and both sex trafficking by force. This decision spared him from the most serious potential consequences, including decades in prison.

Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The judge denied bail, which led to Combs staying in custody pending sentencing, after which he was sentenced on October 3 to roughly four years and two months in federal prison, fined $500,000, and ordered to serve supervised release after incarceration.

Many additional civil suits alleging sexual assault, drugging and abuse remain active separate from the criminal case.

With inputs from Reuters, AFP, ANI