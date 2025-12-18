Minster Of Interior Meets US Secretary Of Homeland Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force "Lekhwiya," and Chairman of the Security Committee HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met on Thursday with Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States of America HE Kristi Noem at the National Command Center (NCC).

His Excellency toured the NCC with HE the Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States of America. During the visit, she was briefed on the NCC's command and control systems, advanced monitoring and analytical technologies, and its role in supporting decision-making and managing events and crises.

The tour also included the Tournament Command Center (TCC), where she reviewed the operational systems used to monitor and secure major sporting events.

These systems contribute to enhanced response efficiency and a high level of operational readiness in line with international best practices in security operations management.