SUBARU Bell 412EPX Embarks On Its First Demo Tour In The Middle East

Following success at Dubai Airshow, the Bell 412EPX in firefighting configuration takes flight during its first ever demo tour with stops across the Middle East

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (December 18, 2025) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced that the SUBARU Bell 412EPX platform has taken a historic step forward as it embarks on its first-ever demonstration tour in the Middle East, following its display at Dubai Airshow 2025. Stopping at rotorcraft facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar, the demonstration tour is expected to attract hundreds of prospective customers across the public safety and defense industries to see the vertical lift capabilities of this multi-mission aircraft.

“We were thrilled for the opportunity to display the 412EPX at this year's Dubai Airshow, and are excited to bring the platform to customers across the Middle East to see first-hand what this aircraft can do,” said Tim Evans, managing director of Middle East and Africa, Bell.“We continue to have positive conversations with both current and prospective customers on how this platform can take their missions to the next level.”

With eleven aircraft variants spanning over four decades, the Bell 412 has a longstanding history of supporting critical missions around the world, including firefighting, law enforcement and search-and-rescue operations. Combining its increased maximum internal weight of 12,200 lbs., external weight of 13,000 lbs., and ability to carry 5,000 lbs. with a cargo hook, along with its robust main rotor gearbox with dry run capability, operators benefit from its increased horsepower during public safety operations.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1074 times

PR Category: Travel & Tourism

Posted on: Thursday, December 18, 2025 2:25:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: dnata, Dubai Police unveil smart cargo screening hub at DXB