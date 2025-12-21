Geefi (GEE) Announces New Giveaway, Celebrating Presale Success And Community Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a period of exceptional growth, GeeFi Tech LLC is preparing to launch a new community giveaway to celebrate its recent presale achievements. The initiative is designed to thank the project's rapidly expanding supporter base and reward their commitment.









This announcement comes as GeeFi surpasses the $1.4 million fundraising mark, having sold over 24 million GeeFi Tokens (GEE) and building significant momentum ahead of its full public launch.





A Functional Ecosystem Focused on Practical Use

GeeFi is centered on creating a decentralized financial ecosystem that delivers immediate, real-world utility. The cornerstone of this platform is the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet, which is already available for download on Android devices. To ensure universal access, an iOS version is also in active development. This wallet serves as the secure entry point for a comprehensive suite of tools, including the upcoming GeeFi DEX for seamless asset trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for global spending.

Celebrating Milestones with the Community

The upcoming giveaway is a direct acknowledgment of the community's role in the project's success. Having raised $1.4 million and distributed over 24 million GEE tokens, the GeeFi team is launching this event to give back to the early adopters who have been instrumental in reaching these milestones. The giveaway aims to foster deeper engagement and express gratitude for the strong support that has propelled the project forward. Details regarding participation and the exciting rewards will be announced shortly across GeeFi's official channels.





Strengthening Value Through Engagement

Beyond celebrating recent wins, the giveaway is a strategic initiative to further energize the GeeFi community. By encouraging active participation, GeeFi reinforces its user-centric model, where the success of the platform is directly linked to the engagement of its supporters. This event complements existing incentives, such as the staking program offering up to 55% APR and the 5% referral bonus, creating a multi-faceted rewards system that benefits all members of the ecosystem.

Conclusion: A Reward for a Growing Movement

The announcement of a new giveaway marks another step in GeeFi's community-first approach. As the project continues to hit its development and fundraising targets, it remains committed to sharing its success with its most valuable asset: its users. This event not only celebrates how far the project has come but also sets a collaborative tone for the next phase of growth, solidifying GeeFi's position as a project dedicated to building a rewarding and inclusive financial future.

