Rain Failure Threatens Hunger Crisis in Eastern Horn of Africa
(MENAFN) The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) declared Friday that the October-December 2025 wet season has collapsed across the eastern Horn of Africa, warning of severe food security deterioration throughout early 2026.
Cyril Ferrand, resilience team leader for Eastern Africa at FAO, briefed reporters in Geneva that extensive portions of Somalia, eastern Kenya, and southern Ethiopia experienced precipitation levels below 60% of historical averages, with the hardest-hit zones recording under 30%—some receiving virtually zero meaningful rainfall.
"Some areas are heading toward their driest season on record since 1981," Ferrand stated, noting that numerous locations now face their second or third consecutive inadequate rainy season while still recuperating from the 2020-2023 drought.
The precipitation collapse has already caused widespread agricultural losses in Somalia, while harvest failures or severely diminished yields loom across eastern and central Kenya, the organization reported.
Livestock health is declining rapidly, with reduced milk output and animal mortality expected to accelerate.
Drought conditions have forced more than 185,000 people from their homes in Somalia, including at least 55,800 who fled into Ethiopia, Ferrand confirmed, highlighting that Mogadishu issued a drought emergency declaration on Nov. 10.
Food insecurity—already critical regionwide—will intensify as lean seasons reach their peak in 2026, with pastoral communities facing maximum stress from February to March and agropastoral populations from April to June, according to FAO projections.
Current assessments indicate 2.1 million people face acute food insecurity in Kenya and 4.4 million in Somalia, though Ferrand cautioned these numbers will likely climb as the complete consequences of the rainfall failure emerge.
He emphasized that drought need not escalate into a massive humanitarian catastrophe with prompt intervention.
FAO has deployed $4 million from its Special Fund for Emergencies and Resilience Activities for preventive measures across the region, but cautioned that Somalia's 2025 humanitarian plan remains just 24% funded.
