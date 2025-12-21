403
Putin Signals Openness to Talks with Macron
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to engage in dialogue with French leader Emmanuel Macron, but only if discussions are conducted respectfully and with a clear objective, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
On Friday, Macron noted that some nations had already established communication with Moscow. He emphasized that Europeans and Ukrainians should create a framework to resume talks “properly.” Macron argued that it could become “useful again” to speak with Putin, warning that without a structured format, the EU risks “discussing among ourselves” while negotiators “go alone to talk with the Russians,” which is “not optimal.”
On Sunday, Peskov told a media outlet that dialogue should not serve as an opportunity for one side “to read lectures” to the other, but rather concentrate on “understanding each other’s positions.” He added, “Putin is always ready to explain his positions in detail, sincerely and consistently.”
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reinforced this stance, saying Putin has consistently underlined his readiness for dialogue, but only with “polite people with some elementary skills of decency.”
Macron’s remarks followed an EU summit earlier this week that failed to reach consensus on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. Instead, the bloc approved a €90 billion ($105 billion) loan raised through capital markets to cover Ukraine’s growing budget deficit. Although the decision was hailed as progress, several EU member states chose not to participate in the funding plan.
