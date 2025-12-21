Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Acting Chief Of Environment Authority Congratulates Amir On 2Nd Power Anni.


2025-12-21 07:06:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Acting Director General of the Public Authority for the Environment (EPA) Nouf Behbehani on Sunday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the second anniversary of his assumption of power.
Behbehani told KUNA that His Highness' leadership is guided by a firm vision and notable contributions that have helped advance sustainable development pathways across the country.
She said the two year journey reflected His Highness the Amir's wise vision for progress, stability, and prosperity, as well as strengthened environmental protection efforts, support for sustainability initiatives and the empowerment of Kuwaiti women. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

