Trump’s photo gets removed from Epstein’s files from DOJ's website
(MENAFN) Several documents from the Justice Department’s release of investigative records on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including a photo featuring US President Donald Trump, have reportedly been removed from the department’s website, media reports indicated on Saturday.
“This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release,” Democrats on the House Oversight Committee wrote on the social media platform X, urging Attorney General Pamela Bondi to ensure “transparency for the American public.”
Other removed files reportedly included images of various artworks, some depicting nudity, NPR reported.
The deletions followed the Justice Department’s release on Friday of thousands of records related to Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The release occurred on the final day of the 30-day period mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation requiring the DOJ to make all documents connected to the investigation publicly available.
