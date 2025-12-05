State Film Fund Marks Anniversary Of Renowned Theater And Film Actor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has hosted a commemorative evening marking the 110th anniversary of renowned theater and film actor, People's Artist Mammadrza Sheikhzamanov, Azernews reports.

The event featured a photo exhibition showcasing his vibrant life and diverse artistic career.

Mammadrza Sheikhzamanov (1915–1990) was a central figure in Azerbaijani theater and cinema during the 20th century.

Appearing in numerous films and stage productions, he was celebrated for his charisma, expressive performances, and significant contributions to dubbing. His artistry earned him deep admiration from audiences.

The evening opened with remarks from Jamil Guliyev, director of the Fund and Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, who shared personal memories of working with Sheikhzamanov.

Other speakers, including People's Artists Abdul Mahmudov and Khalida Guliyeva, Professor Ilham Rahimli, journalist Akif Ali, and scholar Firudin Qurbansoy, highlighted his unique talent and enduring influence. The actor's daughter, Afag Sheikhzamanova, expressed gratitude on behalf of the family to the Ministry of Culture and the Film Fund for organizing the tribute.

The program included video essays, film excerpts, and archival footage of tributes from actors and directors Amaliya Panahova, Elkhan Gasimov, and Tofiq Ismayilov, prepared for Sheikhzamanov's earlier anniversaries. The evening served both as a memorial and a reminder of his legacy, which continues to inspire artists and audiences today.

Born in Ganja on August 4, 1915, Sheikhzamanov came from the lineage of the great poet Nizami Ganjavi. His childhood was marked by hardship after his father's death and the family's persecution during Soviet repressions.

Despite these challenges, his talent was recognized early by poet Samed Vurghun, who encouraged his performances at school events. Though initially aspiring to be an architect, Sheikhzamanov was drawn to the stage and joined the Ganja Drama Theater under director Habib Ismayilov.

He married Nigar in 1938, despite her parents' objections, and endured exile during Stalin's purges, teaching mathematics in Kazakhstan while his wife taught literature. After seven years, he returned to Azerbaijan and resumed his artistic career with Vurghun's support. Together with Nigar, he raised daughters Leyla, Afag, and Ayten.

On stage, Mammadrza Sheikhzamanov created memorable roles in Farhad and Shirin, Vagif, Othello, Aydin, Gachag Nabi, Antony and Cleopatra, The Dead, The Devil, and many others.

His distinctive voice also made him a sought-after dubbing artist. From the mid-1950s, he became a familiar presence in Azerbaijani cinema, with notable roles in Bakhtiyar, The Secret of One Fortress, The Tale of Love, The Great Support, Where is Ahmad?, Nasimi, and The Sound of the Pipe.

Founded in 1993, the Azerbaijan State Film Fund (ADFF) maintains extensive archives of films, photographs, and original documents, while also engaging in restoration and promotional work.

Since 1999, the Fund has been a member of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), adhering to its global standards.

Its collections include both Azerbaijani and international films, along with rare footage from the earliest stages of Azerbaijani cinema.

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund also establishes personal archives for distinguished figures in the arts. A key part of its mission is restoring films to ensure their preservation for future generations.

The ADFF collaborates with international film archives, including those in Lithuania and Bulgaria, strengthening knowledge exchange and cultural cooperation.