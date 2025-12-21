403
Fabelle Presents the Comfort Christmas Collection: A Festive tale, Baked, Brewed, and Crafted to perfection
(MENAFN- Avian We) Christmas deserves more than the usual cake box. This season, turn gifting into a little moment of magic with festive classics and playful new indulgences that feel as warm as the celebrations themselves. After all, Christmas is a season wrapped in warmth: cosy winter mornings, twinkling lights, and flavours that taste like nostalgia shared around the table. ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations brings Warmth Wrapped Up Christmas Collection, a curated festive collection designed to make every bite feel celebratory whether you’re hosting, gifting, or sneaking a quiet treat for yourself.
Known for its gourmet craftsmanship, Sunfeast Baked Creations blends the comfort of timeless Christmas favourites with delightfully reimagined festive specials. Think soaked fruits, spiced notes, buttery layers, and dessert formats that look as joyful as they taste.
Here’s what Sunfeast Baked Creations has baked up for Christmas Warmth Wrapped Up Collection:
1.Traditional Plum Cake (Egg): The kind of Christmas classic that instantly sets the mood. Baked with finely aged fruits, warm spices, and old-school festive charm, this plum cake is rich, aromatic, and made for slow, cosy slices with loved ones.
Available in: 200g and 500g formats
Flavour profile: Rich, festive, aromatic
Why it stands out: A beloved classic Christmas essential for gatherings and gifting.
2.Eggless Star Plum Cake (Eggless): A Christmas celebration in the shape of joy. This eggless plum cake is soft, fragrant, and generously packed with plump soaked fruits, roasted nuts, and warm Christmas spices so everyone at the table gets a slice of the season.
Available in: 200g star-shaped format
Flavour profile: Soaked fruits, roasted nuts, warm spices
Perfect for: Thoughtful Eggless festive gifting and inclusive celebrations.
3.Christmas Tree Plum Cake (Eggless): A festive showstopper that looks like Christmas and tastes like it too. This tree-shaped eggless plum cake comes loaded with juicy soaked fruits, nuts, and holiday spices, making it a centerpiece dessert that’s as celebratory as the season itself.
Available in: 400g Christmas tree format
Flavour profile: Fruit-forward, nutty, spiced
Ideal for: Centerpiece gifting or holiday hosting.
4.Gingerbread Cookie Sticks with Dulce Dip: Not your regular gingerbread man and that’s the fun. These are crispy gingerbread sticks, spiced just right, served with a silky spiced chocolate dulce dip. Same festive flavour, totally unexpected format, and made for dunking.
Format: Stick-shaped gingerbread + dulce dip
Flavour profile: Ginger, warm spices, caramelised dulce
Perfect for: Cosy evenings, dessert spreads, and gifting boxes.
5.Christmas Special Spiced Brownie (Christmas Tree Edition): A brownie that comes dressed for the season. Shaped like a Christmas tree, this fudgy single-serve treat is made with Christmas fruits and spices, finished with spiced buttercream frosting and Christmas sprinkles, basically holiday cheer you can eat.
Format: Christmas tree-shaped brownie
Flavour profile: Fudgy, spiced, fruit-rich
A must-have for: Kids, grown-ups, and festive platters.
6.Carrot Bundt Cake (Mini): Cosy comfort in a mini bundt. This single-serve carrot cake is moist, sweet, and spiced, topped with cream cheese frosting, and finished with a spoonful of Christmas special soaked fruits perfect for one-hand indulgence.
Format: Mini single-serve bundt
Flavour profile: Carrot spice warmth + cream cheese richness
Best for: Personal treats or thoughtful add-ons in elegant hampers.
7.Jingle Spiced Mini Croissant: Flaky layers, festive warmth. This mini croissant is filled with Christmas soaked fruits and creamy custard, giving you buttery crunch on the outside and a soft, celebratory surprise inside.
Format: Mini croissant, single piece
Flavour profile: Buttery, custardy, fruit-soaked
Great for: Breakfast indulgence, evening treats, and gifting.
8.Festive Mini Treats Gift Box (Box of 9): A little box of Christmas joy, made to be shared. This premium assortment brings together fudgy rum balls made with minced fruit and coated with chocolate, plus brownie bites with soaked fruits and spices, finished with a charming Christmas coin easy to gift, even easier to love.
Includes: Rum balls + brownie bites + Christmas coin
Mood: Elegant, cheerful, and easy to gift
Made for: Warm, memorable festive gifting.
The price range starts from INR 447 onwards. The complete ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations Christmas Collection is now available across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad on Swiggy and Zomato : and
