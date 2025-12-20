Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Hazratbal Imam Dr Farooqi Bereaved

Former Hazratbal Imam Dr Farooqi Bereaved


2025-12-20 05:04:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- The wife of former Imam of Dargah Hazratbal and noted academician Prof Kamal Ahmad Farooqi passed away on Thursday, plunging her family, relatives, and the wider community into deep mourning.

The demise has been widely condoled by people from different walks of life, who remembered her as a dignified and pious woman known for her warmth and humility.

“It is with deep grief and profound sorrow that the sad demise of the wife of Professor Dr. Kamal Ahmad Farooqi is hereby announced”, a family statement said.

The deceased passed away on 18 December 2025, leaving behind her family, relatives, and well-wishers in deep mourning. The departed soul was known for her piety, grace, and warm association with all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

In connection with the demise, the congregational Fateha for the departed soul will be held on 29 Jamadi al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to Sunday, 21 December 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

MENAFN20122025000215011059ID1110505691



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search