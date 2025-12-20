Former Hazratbal Imam Dr Farooqi Bereaved

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The wife of former Imam of Dargah Hazratbal and noted academician Prof Kamal Ahmad Farooqi passed away on Thursday, plunging her family, relatives, and the wider community into deep mourning.

The demise has been widely condoled by people from different walks of life, who remembered her as a dignified and pious woman known for her warmth and humility.

“It is with deep grief and profound sorrow that the sad demise of the wife of Professor Dr. Kamal Ahmad Farooqi is hereby announced”, a family statement said.

The deceased passed away on 18 December 2025, leaving behind her family, relatives, and well-wishers in deep mourning. The departed soul was known for her piety, grace, and warm association with all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

In connection with the demise, the congregational Fateha for the departed soul will be held on 29 Jamadi al-Thani 1447 AH, corresponding to Sunday, 21 December 2025, at 11:00 a.m.