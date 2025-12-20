Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Sentenced To 17 Years In Another Corruption Case

A Pakistani court on Saturday (December 20) sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each in a corruption case involving the alleged under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts, local media outlet Geo News reported.

Khan was earlier given jail sentences - one of 14 years and the other three years - in two cases pertaining to illegally acquiring and selling state gifts. Both sentences have been suspended by high courts while his appeals are heard.

Recommended For You

Also known as the Toshakhana or state treasury case, Khan and his wife are charged with selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession, which he received during his 2018-2022 premiership.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The gifts included diamond jewellery and seven watches, six of them Rolexes - the most expensive being valued at 85 million rupees ($305,000).

They have denied wrongdoing in the case.

Khan was also convicted in four cases ahead of a February 2024 national election and has been in jail since August 2023, but all of the sentences against him have since been overturned or suspended.