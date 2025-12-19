Flight Management Systems Market Forecast To Reach USD 5.89 Billion By 2030, Driven By Increasing Commercial Aircraft Production And Advanced Navigation Standards Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Flight Management Systems Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the flight management systems market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The flight management systems market size stands at USD 4.44 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2030, expanding at a 5.81% CAGR. This growth is primarily driven by rising production rates of single-aisle commercial aircraft, the integration of AI-enabled decision-support tools, and mandatory navigation performance requirements. North America currently holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. Airlines and OEMs are increasingly investing in advanced flight management systems to improve operational efficiency, optimize fuel consumption, and ensure compliance with international navigation standards.

Key Market Trends

Rising Production of Single-Aisle Commercial Aircraft: The increasing output of aircraft like the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320 series significantly boosts demand for integrated flight management systems. Each new aircraft is outfitted with dual-redundant computing systems and high-resolution control displays, favoring line-fit installations over retrofits. This steady production ensures a consistent pipeline for FMS hardware and software suppliers.

Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Operational Cost Reduction: Airlines are leveraging flight management systems to optimize flight trajectories, reduce fuel burn, and minimize operational costs. Real-time analytics and trajectory-optimization algorithms enable carriers to achieve measurable savings and support sustainability initiatives.

Mandatory Compliance with Advanced Navigation Standards: Regulatory mandates such as RNP AR in the US and RNAV 1 in Europe are driving FMS upgrades across commercial fleets. Providers with proven certification experience are preferred by airlines seeking to meet stringent navigation performance requirements efficiently.

Connected Aircraft and Real-Time Analytics: Modern FMS platforms increasingly incorporate real-time analytics and connected aircraft capabilities. These systems provide continuous data streams for condition-based maintenance and improved decision-making, enhancing overall operational reliability and safety.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

General Aviation

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

By Fit

Line-fit

Retrofit

By Installation Type

Single-FMS

Dual/Triple-Redundant FMS

By Geography

North America

South Amerca

Middle east&Africa

Europe

Asia pacific

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

RTX Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)

Conclusion

The flight management systems market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising aircraft production, regulatory compliance, and technological integration. Increasing airline investment in efficiency and safety, along with the adoption of AI-enabled analytics, is reshaping operational standards. North America remains the largest market, while Asia-Pacific demonstrates significant potential for growth. As airlines and OEMs continue to prioritize flight optimization, fuel efficiency, and real-time analytics, the market is set to expand further, offering promising opportunities for both established players and new entrants.

