The Kingdom Of Ubud Welcomes Global Royalty: 8Th WCH Royal Summit Delegates Treated To Spectacular Display Of Balinese Culture

The Kingdom of Ubud (Puri Agung Ubud) hosted an international assembly of monarchs and dignitaries as part of the 8th WCH Royal Summit. Led by WCH Founder Queen Mariam, the visit aimed to bridge modern leadership with Balinese royal traditions. The delegation explored the cultural and architectural heritage of the palace while engaging in dialogues about the intersection of history and humanitarianism.







Following the grand success of the 8th We Care for Humanity (WCH) Royal Summit, the international delegation of royalty, dignitaries, and humanitarians was received with extraordinary pomp and pageantry at the historic Kingdom of Ubud (Puri Saren Agung).

Despite the absence of His Majesty Ida Tjokorda Gede Putra Sukawati, the King of Ubud, who was spearheading a vital religious ceremony-a testament to his devotion to the spiritual life of the island-the Royal House extended hospitality that can only be described as legendary. The Queen, Her Majesty Cokorda Istri Vera Sukowati and the Royal Family stepped forward to personally host the delegation, ensuring an experience of comfort, luxury, and profound cultural immersion.

A Feast for the Senses: The visit was marked by a lavish luncheon featuring the finest Balinese cuisine, served within the ornate walls of the palace. The visual splendor of the Kingdom was matched by an auditory feast; delegates were mesmerized by an amazing private concert of traditional Balinese music and dance performances. The intricate gamelan orchestras and the grace of the dancers left the international guests in awe, offering a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience of the island's artistic soul.

"We are deeply honored by the kind hospitality extended to us by the Royal House of Ubud," said HRH Queen Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, Founder of WCH. "Although His Majesty was fulfilling his religious duties, his presence was felt through the extraordinary warmth and generosity of his family. They gave our delegates an experience that we will cherish forever."







Honoring Leadership and Heritage: In recognition of the Kingdom's role as a guardian of culture and peace, WCH Founder Queen Mariam bestowed a prestigious award upon the King. The award ceremony was witnessed and honored by a distinguished assembly of Chief Guests, including:



H.E. Ivo Josipović (Former President of Croatia)

HRM Nana Akomanyi Essando V (Ruler of the Kingdom of Gomoa Odumase, Ghana)

HM Sultan Zulkarnain Mastura Kudarat (Supreme Sultan of Maguindanao, Philippines)

HM Sri Radya H.R.I. Lukman Soemadisoeria (King of Sumedang Larang, Philippines)

HM Sultan Sepuh Aloeda II (Sultan of Keraton Kasepuhan Cirebon) Dr. Dhadja Raden Ayu Mgad. Yani Wss Kuswodijoyo (Ruler of Sultanate Sumenep, Secretary General of MAKN







About the Kingdom of Ubud (Puri Saren Agung):

The Kingdom of Ubud, centered at the Puri Saren Agung (Ubud Palace), is the historical and cultural heart of the Gianyar regency. Established in the 1800s, the palace rose to global prominence under the reign of Tjokorda Gde Agung Sukawati, who opened Ubud to the world in the 1930s. He welcomed foreign artists and scholars, fostering a unique renaissance that blended Balinese tradition with Western art. Today, the Kingdom remains the epicenter of Balinese art, dance, and music, standing as a symbol of the island's resilience and its ability to harmonize ancient traditions with the modern world.

About the King of Ubud:

The current head of the Royal House of Ubud continues the illustrious legacy of his ancestors. A modern monarch with a deep respect for the past, the King is a devoted patron of the arts and a guardian of Balinese Hinduism. His reign is characterized by a commitment to sustainable cultural tourism and the spiritual well-being of his people. Known for his wisdom and benevolence, he actively supports initiatives that empower the local community while maintaining the sanctity of Ubud's religious ceremonies and architectural heritage.

Acknowledgments:

We Care for Humanity extends its heartfelt gratitude to the WCH Summit Indonesian Committee for their flawless coordination of this historic visit. Special thanks to Vice Marshall (Ret) Dr. I Nyoman Trisantosa, S. IP., M.TR (HAN) and Ms. Devy Marcus for their tireless dedication in bridging these global cultures.

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

We Care for Humanity is an international non-profit organization dedicated to promoting universal humanitarianism, focusing on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).